Edwin McCain, Isley Brothers highlight a Midlands live music week of big and local acts

Columbia and Lexington have no shortage of big name music acts performing live this week. Edwin McCain, The Isley Brothers, Jake Owens, and Trombone Shorty are all coming through town.

Also in no short supply are quality regional touring acts like Blunt Bangs and Winston Ramble as well as local favorites such as The Root Doctors and Prettier Than Matt.

The State caught up with Greg Slattery of Curiosity Coffee Bar, which has Blunt Bangs of Athens, Georgia on Sept. 14, to give some insight on being in a band and running a local venue.

See below for a list of live shows and concert in the Midlands. Check with venues for details about show times and cost.

A chat with Greg Slattery of Curiosity Coffee Bar

You used to be in a band but now you book bands at your spot Curiosity Coffee Bar. What’s the lesson you’ve learned in the transition?

Being familiar with both sides of the equation helps us be as transparent as possible with artists. Knowing our own limitations as a venue space and the needs of acts of various sizes keeps us from putting on events we can’t handle.

You said you knew Blunt Bangs, which play Sept. 14 at Curiosity Coffee Bar, from having played in Athens, Georgia. Do you book most of Curiosity’s shows through connections? Or has it reached a point where touring acts are reaching out and needing a place to play?

We have no shortage of touring acts looking an opportunity to play. We prefer to curate most of our events while combing through submissions looking for acts that grab us.

What’s the most fun night you’ve had in Curiosity?

The Jenn Snyder sold out shows we did outside toward the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. We all needed a laugh, and it was a lot of work getting safe, isolated tent spaces set up to make it all happen - but it brought joyful tears to so many people at a time when we needed it most.

Thursday, Sept. 9

The Root Doctors - Know them? You love them. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington

Rod Foster & Company - Jazz hour meets happy hour. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Maggie Miles, Goldpark - Maybe the next pop rockers. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

David Rodriguez & La Caravana - Salsa, Latin jazz, merengue, more. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Vilai Harrington Duo - Emotion laden Americana singer songwriter. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Vaughan Holmes Band - Dudes doing Southern roots rock. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

48 Fables, T.C. Costello - Rockin’ Americana, punk accordion, yup. At Uncle Festers - 522 Devine St., Columbia

Dr. Bacon, Frute - Appalachia meets rocking and grooving. At The Main Stage - 1624 Main St., Columbia

Friday, Sept. 10

Edwin McCain, Patrick Davis - “I’ll be” hitmaker and buddy. At Harbison Theatre - 7300 College St., Irmo

Chained, Blind to Life, Outcast, Satisfied - Not slightly-firm-core. Hardcore. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Bryan Anderson - Jazz bassist does R&B hits. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Dueling Pianos - There’s two pianist. It’s free. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

JC Anderson - Country covers all night long. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

The Isley Brothers - “This Old Heart of Mine.” At The Township Auditorium - 1703 Taylor St., Columbia

Boney James - Top performer of smooth saxophone. At Newberry Opera House - 1201 McKibben St., Newberry

Tokyo Joe presents Rocketman - Beloved locals doing Elton John. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington

Cole Walker - Stadium ready power country music. At Carolina Western Pub - 920 Lady St., Columbia

Jake Owens, Callista Clark - “Barefoot Blue Jean Night,” writer. At Columbia Speedway Amphitheater - 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce

Jordan Rager - Has song feat. Jason Alden. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Live Blues After 5 series - Weekly blues sure to please. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Amos Hoffman & friends - Versatile jazz guitarist, local favorite. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Marcus Gullen - Usual suspects of acoustic covers. At Social Grill - 1002 A J Amick Rd., Irmo

Billy King - Beer garden performer for night. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Malfunction Junction - Perfectly fine covers, fixes unnecessary. At Highway 378 Bar & Grill - 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert

Rutt Spence - Has song about a truck. At The Tipsy Toad Tavern - 103 Beaufort St., Chapin

Winston Ramble - Alabama “homegrown, folk-rock band.” At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Saturday, Sept. 11

36 Month Harvard Experiment, Atascadero, Soda Sinners, Benjamin Tanner - Memorial for gun violence victim. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Abrevity - “Post-grunge alternative hard rock.” At Art Bar - 1211 Park St., Columbia

Decadence, Black Power Mix Tape, Imaginary Enemy, Atrial - Heavy music, lots of grunts. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

Bad Romance - A tribute to Lady Gaga. At The Senate - 1022 Senate Street, Columbia

The Jump Cut - Utilitarian rock, other covers band. At The Tin Roof - 1022 Senate St., Columbia

Sublime with Rome, Dirty Heads - “Lovin’ is what I got.” At Columbia Speedway Amphitheater - 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce

Mark Rapp. - Jazz trumpeter performs with friends. At The Joint - 1710 Main St., Columbia

Brittany Turnipseed - NeoSoul songstress’ new album party. At Chayz Lounge - 607 Meeting St., West Columbia

Doug Jones - Leader of SC’s Cravin’ Melon. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Backfire - Beer garden band for night. At Steel Hands Brewery - 2350 Foreman St., Cayce

Brooks Herring - Veteran, songwriting performs 9/11 Memorial. At The Hidden Tavern - 240 Wing Hill Dr., Lexington

Dave Watson & The Low Country Boys - 9/11 tribute with country music - At LJ’s Par & Grill - 381 Pilgrim Church Rd., Lexington

Trent Jeffcoat - Countryman hollers in Lexington hollers. At Highway 378 Bar & Grill - 3007 Hwy 378 Gilbert

Lafaye & The Fellas - Motto, “make the world dance!” At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Sunday, Sept. 12

Helen Gillet - “Whirling dervish of the cello.” At if Art Gallery - 1223 Lincoln St., Columbia (mask required)

Erin Rae, A La Mids, Lola Grace - Headliner has Rilo Kiley influence. At New Brookland Tavern - 122 State St., West Columbia

THE Dubber - ska, reggae songwriter with swagger. At Uncle Festers - 522 Devine St., Columbia

Prettier Than Matt - Local duo known for sweetness. At Market on Main - 1320 Main St. #150, Columbia

Tuesday, Sept. 14

Blunt Bangs - Fun as heck, danceable punk. At Curiosity Coffee Bar - 2327 Main St., Columbia

Thursday, Sept. 16

The Embers - Relive 1979 Myrtle Beach, SC. At Icehouse Ampitheater - 107 W Main St., Lexington

Gov’t Mule, Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue - Some of South’s finest sounds. At Columbia Speedway Amphitheater - 2001 Charleston Hwy, Cayce