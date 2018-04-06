Dustin Johnson in mix at 2018 Masters, Wesley Bryan misses cut

The two Columbia natives in the 82nd Masters ended up on opposite ends of the leader board after Friday’s second round.
Dustin Johnson, the world’s No. 1 golfer, shot a 4-under 68 and is 3-under for the tournament, tied for sixth place and six shots off the lead at Augusta National Golf Club. Wesley Bryan, making his first Masters appearance, shot 6-over 78 and finished 8-over for the tournament, missing the cut.
“If nothing else at least I know the golf course a little bit better,” Bryan said after his round. “Didn't play the way I wanted to and didn't putt it particularly well or hit it particularly well, and I guess that's why I'm sitting on the wrong side of the cut line. I want to be back here, I want some redemption. So, hopefully next year we'll be able to give it another run.”
Johnson will give it a run this weekend after his second-best score at the Masters. Twice before, in the first round in 2013 and the second round in 2016, he shot a 67. It was just the fifth time in 26 rounds he has been in the 60s here.
“I feel like I'm in a good position,” Johnson said. “Always a pleasure to come here to Augusta. And to put two pretty good rounds together is even better, heading into the weekend.”
Meanwhile, a Texan and an Australian were out in front of a star-studded leader board. Patrick Reed — who was born in Texas, grew up in Louisiana and played collegiately in Georgia — shot a 6-under 66 on Friday and leads at 9-under overall, while Marc Leishman, a 34-year-old whose five previous Masters include three missed cuts, is all alone in second place at 7-under after shooting 5-under 67 on Friday.
“If I play the golf I know I can play, I know I can win majors,” said Reed, who played at Augusta State University. “Thirty-six holes is a lot of holes left, and I just need to keep to my game plan and play solid golf.”
World No. 4 Jordan Spieth (4-under), world No. 7 Rory McIlroy (4-under), Johnson, world No. 2 Justin Thomas (3-under), world No. 5 Justin Rose (2-under) and world No. 8 Rickie Fowler (2-under) all are within seven shots of the lead. So is two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson, who shot 3-under 69 on Friday and is 2-under for the tournament.
Nine of the 11 players directly behind Reed and Leishman have won a major championship. Tiger Woods, who has won 14 major championships, shot a 3-over 75 Friday and barely made the cut. He stands at 4-over for the tournament, tied for 40th, but is happy to be back after a two-year hiatus forced by back problems.
“Six months ago, I didn't know if I'd be playing golf. Forget playing at the Tour level, I didn't know if I ever be playing again,” he said. “It's incredible for me to have the opportunity again, to still come out here and play this golf course. Now I know I'm on the weekend. Even though I'm a lot behind, if I play a special weekend, shoot two rounds in the mid 60s, you never know.”
Entering this year’s tournament, Reed had never had a round in the 60s at Augusta National. Now he has two in a row. Reed has birdied all four par 5s both days.
“We’re only halfway. I’ve got a long way to go,” Reed said. “I just need to continue what I’m doing.”
Leishman and Reed will tee off in the final pairing Saturday.
“He’s a great player,” Leishman said. “He’s very good under the pump so I expect him to keep doing what he’s doing. Hopefully, I can keep doing what I’ve been doing and give him a run for his money.”
How to watch on TV
Television: Saturday, 3-7 p.m. (CBS Sports); Sunday, 2-7 p.m. (CBS Sports).
Free live Masters stream
Watch the Masters online at www.masters.com. Live video channels from Amen Corner, the 15th hole, 16th hole and a featured group.
Estimated times — Amen Corner (Nos. 11, 12 and 13) from 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; Nos. 15 and 16 from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday; and featured group from 12:30 p.m. to completion of play on Saturday and Sunday. The Masters iPad application will display the video channels and a live digital simulcast of CBS Sports' weekend coverage.
Saturday Masters tee times
a = amateur
10 a.m. — Paul Casey
10:10 a.m. — Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kiradech Aphibarnrat
10:20 a.m. — Tyrrell Hatton, Phil Mickelson
10:30 a.m. — Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele
10:40 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Ian Poulter
10:50 a.m. — Adam Scott, Bryson DeChambeau
11 a.m. — a-Doug Ghim, Bernhard Langer
11:10 a.m. — Martin Kaymer, Si Woo Kim
11:20 a.m. — Brian Harman, Daniel Berger
11:30 a.m. — Chez Reavie, Kevin Kisner
11:40 a.m. — Branden Grace, Jason Day
11:50 a.m. — Francesco Molinari, Kyle Stanley
12 p.m. — Ryan Moore, Jhonattan Vegas
12:10 p.m. — Satoshi Kodaira, Fred Couples
12:30 p.m. — Rafael Cabrera Bello, Vijay Singh
12:40 p.m. — Haotong Li, Russell Henley
12:50 p.m. — Tommy Fleetwood, Adam Hadwin
1 p.m. — Hideki Matsuyama, Zach Johnson
1:10 p.m. — Bernd Wiesberger, Jimmy Walker
1:20 p.m. — Matt Kuchar, Jon Rahm
1:30 p.m. — Charley Hoffman, Cameron Smith
1:40 p.m. — Justin Rose, Bubba Watson
1:50 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Louis Oosthuizen
2 p.m. — Justin Thomas, Tony Finau
2:10 p.m. — Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
2:20 p.m. — Henrik Stenson, Rory McIlroy
2:30 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Marc Leishman
