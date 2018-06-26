Did Trump visit to SC turn supporters out to the polls?

President Donald Trump may have flown into the Palmetto State on Monday to urge South Carolinians to "get their asses" to the polls and vote for incumbent Gov. Henry McMaster. But reports from election officials indicate that turnout in the statewide runoff was anemic at best.
Anecdotal reports from the state's 46 counties showed turnout was "low to very low," mirroring historical trends of slim turnout for runoffs, even in gubernatorial years, said Chris Whitmire, spokesman for the State Election Commission.
Turnout numbers resemble the 2010 runoff between Nikki Haley, the winner, and Gresham Barrett. Those totals dropped from 422,000 votes cast in the primary to 359,000 votes in the runoff.
"And this is a similar setup," Whitmire said.
One anomaly, Whitmire said, is that the number of people who voted in the Democratic primary and tried to vote in the Republican runoff (which is prohibited by state law) was higher than in recent years. But whether that represents an anti-Trump crossover effort was unclear.
"I can't verify that," Whitmire said. "But we've gotten more questions and comments (reported by) county election officials that they have had to explain to more people that you can't switch over. We've answered a lot of questions."
At the polls, voting was running smoothly.
Aside from a few, minor setbacks, those casting ballots in this year's runoff election reported few issues.
Problems with voting included a computer glitch at one Richland County precinct, storm-related power outages in three precincts across the state and malfunctioning technology at an elections office. But most precincts had little to no lines, officials said.
"One gentleman voted in the time it took his wife to check in," said Barbara Jones, a poll worker at the Dreher High School polling place.
No voters were turned away as a result of the issues — of which all but one were solved by noon, Whitmire said.
Abbeville, Saluda and Spartanburg counties had one precinct each without power early Tuesday morning, Whitmire said. By the time voting began at 7 a.m., only the Donalds Town Hall Precinct in Abbeville County was reporting an outage. By noon, power was restored, Whitmire said.
Instead of using the machines to vote, 28 voters cast paper ballots, which are treated the same way as electronic ballots, Whitmire said.
In Colleton County, phones and internet were down at the county's voter registration office, but were back up by 9 a.m., Whitmire said.
At a Lake Carolina precinct in Richland County, one woman said elections officials' laptops were not indicating which party's primary she had voted in during the June 12 Primary — and thus which one she would have to vote in for the runoff, said Brett Bursey, director of the elections watchdog South Carolina Progressive Network.
The glitch occurred because "the computers were not communicating with each other," said Rokey Suleman II, Richland County's elections director.
Elections officials developed a workaround to the problem, which was limited to one precinct, Suleman said. The workaround takes slightly longer than normal registration, but not to the point where voters were waiting in line, Suleman said.
"It's fine... It's just a little cumbersome," Suleman said.
Bursey said most of the calls The Progressive Network's voter hotline received were for malfunctioning machines. He suggested other counties consider what his home county of Lexington uses, and revert to paper.
"Paper seems to be kind of reliable. You don't need to be a rocket scientist to turn the page," Bursey said. "The lower tech the better."
Turnout remained muted, despite projections that Trump's visit to Columbia could get voters to the polls.
Comments