Prediction: South Carolina’s desperate spot, Jake Bentley’s health against Missouri

This one mostly starts with South Carolina’s offense.
Yes, the Gamecocks football team is facing a Missouri team that’s been bad on defense, good on offense. And yes, slowing down Drew Lock and a high-paced attack that Will Muschamp said is more dedicated to the run will be important.
But USC’s offense has been hit and miss. It, in theory, has the pieces to do some damage, and after getting slowed by Kentucky and Georgia, is about to face a Tigers unit not close to the class of those groups.
Two of USC’s top playmakers have flat-out struggled, with Jake Bentley at seven touchdowns, six interceptions, a 131 passer rating and Deebo Samuel sitting at 9.4 yards per catch. Bryan Edwards and Shi Smith have been good, but a running back is the No. 4 receiver.
The run game has been up and down, but it’s shown some explosiveness. Missouri has been pretty decent on that front.
And all that relies of Bentley being somewhat healthy and fully ready to go. If he’s banged up and Michael Scarnecchia is forced into action, things could get really challenging.
Then throw in the way the Gamecocks have simply made mistakes on both sides early in both losses. It meant they couldn’t leave feeling they’d given their best against the better opponents on the schedule.
USC’s defense will have to do what it’s done in the past two meetings, which is keep the Tigers’ electric attack from being all that electric.
All the factors matter because the Gamecocks in many ways need this one.
USC opened the season with a lot of tossups that appeared as if they could go South Carolina’s direction. Right now, it will be favored against an FCS team, Tennessee and likely against whoever they reschedule their game lost to the hurricane. Beyond that, Missouri might be the easiest next win to pencil in (behind at Clemson, at Florida, at Ole Miss, Texas A&M at home), and it’s not an easy one to pencil in at the moment.
Prediction: South Carolina 31, Missouri 30
