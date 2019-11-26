Columbia’s newest crab restaurant to open with Cajun flair

Submarine Crab, the latest in a string of crab restaurants to open recently in Columbia, is coming to Decker Boulevard.

Submarine Crab plans to open Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2300 Decker Boulevard.

Its menu features a variety of Cajun-inspired crab and other seafood dishes, including seafood by the pound and eight combo plates priced from $16.99 to $42.99.

The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from noon to 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m.

This will be the chain’s first South Carolina location. It has four other restaurants in Florida and California, according to its website.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why we report on business openings and closings The restaurants, stores and other businesses that come and go in our communities have a direct effect on our everyday lives. Where you’ll take your family for dinner tonight or why your neighbor closed down the family shop — these are conversations you have all the time with one another, and The State newspaper strives to cover the things you talk about and care about. Reporters at The State regularly drive and walk through local neighborhoods and retail centers to notice openings and closings, check public documents for hints about business moves and — most importantly — talk to our friends and neighbors about what they see, hear and wonder about in the community. Feel free to reach out to our reporters anytime to tell us what you know or ask us what you want to know about local businesses.