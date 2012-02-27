USC linebacker Angelo Watley arrested

UPDATE: These charges were expunged in May 2018
A Gamecocks linebacker was arrested Sunday on burglary charges.
John “Angelo” Watley is charged with grand larceny, credit card theft and second-degree burglary, according to booking reports. He is being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on a $50,000 surety bond.
Columbia Police spokesperson Jennifer Timmons said that they arrested Watley after responding to a home on Senate Street in reference to a burglary about 7 a.m. Sunday. When they got there, the home’s two occupants said they woke up, seeing a man in the home. Watley was arrested at the home, Timmons said. .
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He’s accused of stealing more than $2,700 in goods, including cash, a laptop and an Apple iPad. All of the items were recovered.
Watley, originally of Suwanee, Ga., is a freshman linebacker and hasn’t played a snap. He was a three-star prospect in 2010 according to the University of South Carolina’s athletics site.
According to university policy, once the school is aware of the arrest of a player, that player is suspended from all athletic activities.
Comments