This Columbia brewery wants to add a new tasting room

COLUMBIA, SC

A Columbia brewery is asking the city for more space to serve its locally-produced brews.

Columbia Craft Brewing at 520 Greene St. is seeking zoning approval for a new tasting room, according to a city zoning application.

The proposal would add a second-floor, 1,000-foot tasting room on top of a new, first-floor barrel-cooling room. The cooling room would be built over current street-side parking spaces on Greene Street.

The local brewery would also add a 600-square-foot roof over its outdoor patio area facing Huger Street.

Columbia Craft opened in the Vista in the fall of 2017, across from the sprawling Greene Crossing private student housing complex, and half a block from the Palmetto Compress apartments.

The brewery declined a request for comment on Thursday.

