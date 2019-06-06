This Columbia brewery wants to add a new tasting room

New Vista brewery A new brewery is headed for the Vista Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A new brewery is headed for the Vista

A Columbia brewery is asking the city for more space to serve its locally-produced brews.

Columbia Craft Brewing at 520 Greene St. is seeking zoning approval for a new tasting room, according to a city zoning application.

The proposal would add a second-floor, 1,000-foot tasting room on top of a new, first-floor barrel-cooling room. The cooling room would be built over current street-side parking spaces on Greene Street.

The local brewery would also add a 600-square-foot roof over its outdoor patio area facing Huger Street.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Columbia Craft opened in the Vista in the fall of 2017, across from the sprawling Greene Crossing private student housing complex, and half a block from the Palmetto Compress apartments.

The brewery declined a request for comment on Thursday.