Mortgage company buys two Forest Acres bank branches for $1.65 million

Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michael Murphy, a former pro-bass fisherman, uses fishing as a way to guide clients across Lake Murray and show them property.

A mortgage company has purchased two Forest Acres bank branches

Old Percy Mortgage, LLC purchased the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 3500 Forest Drive and the Palmetto Citizen Federal Credit Union branch at 2200 N. Beltline Blvd. from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association

The purchase price for the two branches was $1.65 million.

Here are the other property transfers for the week of June 10.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW







Top Five Richland County

3500 Forest Drive and 2200 N. Beltline Boulevard 29204 from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association to Old Percy Mortgage, LLC $1,650,000

2531 Canterbury Road 29204 from Forest Hills, LLC to John A. Wells, III $699,000

10 Enclave Court 29223 from Tieliang Zhai and Ruirong Liu to David Alexander Beltran and Jeannee Beltran $645,000

144 Cove Court 29063 from Ryan M. Putnam and Haley B. Putnam to Carolyn M. Ballenger and Jack M. Ballenger $610,000

4724 Lockewood Lane 29206 from Maude Marshall Floyd to Sara B. Reed and Andrew C. Reed $585,000

Top Five Lexington County

744 Bimini Twist Circle 29073 from Michael Nemec & Company, Inc. to Brian K. Heaberlin and Nmiranda B. Heaberlin $850,000

534 St. Andrews Road 29210 from Saba Associates, LLC to MC&R Properties, LLC $805,000

863 Willow Cove Road 29036 from Dieter K. Bartschat and Wanda F. Bartschat to John S. Rizzo and Christel B. Grazier $790,000

1831 Harmon St. 29054 from Kerry R. Brown and Georgia M. Brown to James R. Rund $665,000

535 Windmere Drive 29072 from James V. Allen and Cindy B. Allen to Brent Collins and Caroline Pohl Collins $576,000

Top Five Kershaw County

2 Mr. Lloyds Woods Drive 29020 from James W. Sharpe, Jr. and Kathryn S. Sharpe to Robert O. Smith and Katherine S. Smith $375,000

5A & 5B Red Bank Road 29128 from Margaret S. McKoy Revocable Trust to Cynthia M. Volpe $340,000

1962 Lystra Road 29020 from Jackie I. Jowers to Ronald W. Douglas and Lisa M. Douglas $320,000

2130 Lockhart Road 29020 from Dwayne Randolph and Rachel L. Randolph to Gregory Braswell and Martha Braswell $309,900

829 Hunter Hill Road 29020 from David S. Tinsley and Susan M. Tinsley to Kevin Scott Robinson $277,000

Richland County

29016





444 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ana Lilia Torres $191,000

708 Long Iron Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Alexandria V. Yarborough $225,870

994 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Marquita Joyce Alleyne Knight and Jesse Emanuel Knight $409,006

1221 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Duaita D. Roseboro and Keisha R. Johnson-Roseboro $425,139

488 Holly Berry Circle from Anthony F. Patton and Lisa M. Patton to James S. Scott and Lynette J. Scott $385,000

164 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Brittany Patterson Reese and Vivian Patterson $435,513

111 Winding Oak Way from Daryle Scott Rogers and Angela D. Rogers to Gabriel J. Trujillo and Gladys E. Trujillo $340,000

1127 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Quester L. Byrd and Shantise A. Anderson $253,783

733 Trailing Edge Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Allen Faison and Kaye F. Faison $318,622

401 Wing Bar Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jare D. Williams $298,991

176 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Joseph B. Obregon and Courtnie R. Fritz Obregon $208,230

425 W. Longstown Road from Estate of James Edward McDonald to SFR3, LLC $182,500

1124 Coogler Crossing Drive from Robert Daniel Hogan and Shannon Stehle Hogan to Stephanie Patterson $353,000

29036





311 Dolly Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Glen A. Bramlitt and Erin M. Bramlitt $283,041

317 Doily Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carlos G. Kupbens and Loraine Kupbens $301,887

234 Runker Road from Linda B. Shirer to Lee K. Newman and M. Heath Newman $500,000

5 Kagle Court from Andrew S. Fleetwood and Jasmine E. Fleetwood to Eric L. Breedlove and Shelley A. Breedlove $315,000

226 Matisse Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Gerald E. Meiner and Julie B. Meiner $287,872

111 Match Point Drive from Joseph Christopher Pride and Autumn Marie Pride to Scott Matthew Weitzel and Melinda Ann Weitzel $523,000

29044





240 McBeth Taylor Road from Richard A. Rassbach and Dora L. Rassbach to Janie Y. Fitch $104,000

1832 St. Matthews Church Road from William Shetron and Nadine Shetron to Benjamin Thurmond, II and Kathleen J. Thurmond $285,000

29045





732 Dial Creek Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Latrice L. Love and Tiffany L. Renrick $458,950

3053 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gerald A. Richardson and Dana D. Douglas-Richardson $419,815

3007 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Krystin Monet Harrison Jack and Jermaine Oliver Jack $450,000

441 Grand National Lane from Lamar D. Williams and Dominique F. Williams to Robyn D. Warner $168,000

135 Old Camp Road from Zvejnieks Foundation of South Carolina to Swati Shah Patel $120,000

529 Grove Blossom Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Dionne Juanita Jones $278,504

209 Walden Place Circle from Harvey Brown to James K. Murphy and Sherry Murphy $200,000

753 Broad Leaf Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Trevor Sylvester Wright and Michelle Diana Wright $363,282

1166 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Brittany L. Johnson $172,664

29061





191 Bloxome Drive from Anthony D. Gilliam and Eunitha N. Gilliam to Oneeka R. Rivers $235,000

29063





11302 Broad River Road from Alton H. Eidson and Lauri J. Eidson to Timothy P. Ayers and Katlyn M. Ayers $340,000

412 Audubon Oaks Way from James T. Clark and Maureen A. Clark to Robert J. Norris and Patricia B. Norris $192,250

203 Walnut Grove Circle from James H. Witherspoon, III to Efrem D. Matthews and Lydia Matthews $155,000

93 Bradstone Circle from Andrew T. Harbold to Kimberly Renee Robinson $129,900

144 Cove Court from Ryan M. Putnam and Haley B. Putnam to Carolyn M. Ballenger and Jack M. Ballenger $610,000





1018 Sunset Point Road from Thomas R. Knowles and Amy J. Knowles to David B. Dreher and Abby Dreher $310,000

920 Friarsgate Boulevard from Terence Rickenbacker, Sr. to Marjorie Ringer $125,000

8 Krider Court from Douglas Spitzer, Jr. and Amber Spitzer to Aaron Salter and Jasmine I. Salter $237,000

207 Savannah Branch Trail from Maurice P. Carson and Ingrid K. Carson to Debra L. Ouzts and A. Jeanne Thompson $389,000

143 Hill Trace Trail from John Bruce Martin Revocable Trust and Eloise June Martin Revocable Trust to David P. Morningstar and Jennifer T. Morningstar $309,000

525 Parlock Road from Rebekah Masse and Benjamin J. Masse to Frieda Helms Hilton $132,900

10 Coldwater Court from Laurie A. Becker and Mark A. Becker to David W. Horne and Laura A. Horne $259,900

308 Gleneagle Circle from Daniel Rossman to Thomas Counts $215,000

217 Staffwood Drive from Paul J. Reszczynski and Crystal L. Reszczynski to Terence Rickenbacker, Sr. and Lynda P. Rickenbacker $203,900

1111 A.J. Amick Road from Austin C. Shull and Glynda Michelle Moseley to Wyman M. Shull and Janice W. Shull $252,263

225 Brookstone Way from Mark Carr to William E. Broscious, III and Cleary A. Broscious $156,000

223 Walnut Grove Circle from Kaitlin Bormann to Randy Mann and Robin Mann $168,000

1053 Amick Drive from Grace Fralix Hoover and Malcolm D. Davis to Howard D. Williamson, Jr. and Mary E. Williamson $207,500

1320 Farming Creek Road from Steven L. Wade to George Sotereanos $188,900

131 Arbor Springs Drive from Tammy Colleen Boissinot to William M. Jarman and Kayce M. Jarman $204,900

29072





217 Cherokee Pond Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mohanprabu Chandrasekaran and Hema Maleni Ganapathy Murugan $118,400

29201





1100 Bluff Road, #505 from Bailey’s Spur, LLC to Lee Patrick Ellis, II $240,000

1123 Pope St. from Charles J. Barber, Sr. Living Trust to Soda City Real Estate, LLC $100,000

1924 College St. from Dan Lebish and Margaret Pasay to Kimberly Moore Nolan $470,500

1809 Greene St. from Demilio SC Properties, LLC to Jeffrey Scott Ferry $415,000

2405 Marion St. from Billy G. Stanick, Jr. to William Porcher Dubose, IV and William P. Dubose, III $244,000

3208 River Drive from Jason Gibbs and Elizabeth Gibbs to Sarah Olivia Carter $117,500

29203





657 Poplar Grove Lane from Peter J. Sabo and Jacqueline M. Sabo to Tamesha J. Coward $193,000

223 Woodhaven Road from Susan M. Heckt to Telsche Ann Filipovits $208,000

3730 Ardincaple Drive from Michael P. Scott to Hannah Rule $138,500

208 Hamilton Drive from WJH, LLC to Rosalinda M. Adams $131,490

202 Providence Plantation Circle from Yong Hyun Yi to Emily Katherine Hitchens and Sean David Maclennan $146,000

29204





2442 Reynolds Drive from Christina J. Arthur to Sally D. St. John $129,000

3019 Lindenwood Drive from Kevin Rinehart and Doreen Rinehart to Jason Ray Gibbs and Elizabeth Marie Gibbs $145,000

2531 Canterbury Road from Forest Hills, LLC to John A. Wells, III $699,000

3500 Forest Drive and 2200 N. Beltline Boulevard from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association to Old Percy Mortgage, LLC $1,650,000

1430 Ivy Lane from Julius Andrew Mood and Allison Wall Mood to Tracy Bonds Bender $338,000

29205





935 Airport Boulevard from Joyce T. Simpson to Jackson L. Haynes $189,000

610 Dogwood St. from Burger Family, LLC to Christopher C. Kline and Zachary Driver $273,000

617 Graymont Avenue from Mary Catherine Lawson to Tana R. Lee $174,900

741 Cross Hill Road from Robert C. Lamotte and Beach Music, Inc. to Christopher G. Neeley and Janie B. Neeley $439,900

2715 Wheat St. from Barry N. Markovsky to Paul Prescott Langford, Jr. $335,000

3000 Amherst Avenue from Shirley Lowman and Deborah E. Blair to Blair A. Flicker and Kimberly J. Flicker $417,500

4005 Edmond Drive from Oak Island Investments, LLC to Joel Tyler and Chun-Sim Tyler $115,000

3800 Wilmot Avenue from Nelle M. Beard and Harriet J. Mulligan to Claytn Ahring $120,800

3126 Wheat St. from William McMillan Company, LLC to Douglas E. Hartley $234,200

308 Harden St. from S. Harrison Saunders, VI and McLaurin S. Saunders to Jeremy D. Lethco and Mary K. Lethco $525,000

516 Chatham Avenue from Maria Platanis to William K. Axson $238,500

2709 Cypress St. from Sonal Mehta and Khadija Ejaz to Bradley McNeill Henry and Madison Henry $365,000

1224 Butler St. from Richard Stephen Rook to Nathan Senner and Maria Stager $255,000

3317 Duncan St. from G & M. Properties of South Carolina, LLC to Michael T. Fitzgerald and Katie Lynn Johnson $575,000

29206





5630 Pinebranch Road from Estate of Jerry L. Cooper to Christopher S. Cooper $133,000

1903 Parrish Drive from Columbia Residential Construction, LLC to George B. Wright and Megan P. Wright $582,200

3546 Northshore Road from Nancy E. Simmons and Robert A. Simmons to James Kamoroff and Allison Bach Kamoroff $264,900

50 Katherine Park Court from Bruce T. Williams and Mason K. Williams to Ashton E. Bozard $435,000

6009 Lakeshore Boulevard from Stuart Family Revocable Trust to Kay Burner $550,000

31 Peachtree Circle from Estate of Clara Berneice Stanton Gilliam to Starmac Holdings, LLC $168,000

130 Mayhaw Drive from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Brandon Stephen Gettleman $359,000

4013 MacGregor Drive from Edward H. Bender and Tracy B. Bender to Scott Carney and Jennifer Ann Carney $475,000

3630 Carriage House Road from Randall M. Stark and Cindi A. Stark to Pamela Crawford $214,800

4724 Lockewood Lane from Maude Marshall Floyd to Sara B. Reed and Andrew C. Reed $585,000

101 Juarez Court from Charles L. Ellis, Jr. and Kristofer Lex Moore to Stacey M. Flaherty $219,900

29209





612 Lake Forest Road from Alison Y. Evans and Justin Christopher Evans to Rey P. Bongalonta, Fe P. Bongalonta and Rina Raye P. Bongalonta $148,000

1112 Coatesdale Road from Nora Norton f/k/a Nora Harrison Grimball and Derek J. Norton to Markus Johnson and Kayla Lynn Johnson $185,000

301 Hampton Forest Drive from Amy E. Love to Nicholas W. Musciano $125,000

609 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Edgardo Rigoberto Montoya $158,403

521 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John L. Mulsey $147,457

26 Vendue Court from Nathan J. Rees to Tracy E. Godwin $158,000

29210





419 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Randall Copeland $133,900

1204 Piney Grove Road from Chris Trotter and Jamilah Hamid-Larkkins to Kenneth Pondexter $170,000

1002 Statler Road from Auburn J. Bridge and Lucinda Hollis to Jackie Sue Cummins $139,300

2016 Driftwood Drive from Ann B. Bowers Driftwood Drive Security Trust to Bernard McFarrden $105,000

29212





232 Gauley Drive from Matthew G. Gerrald and Susannah R. Gerrald to Jeremy M. Powers $202,000

402 Byron Place from Security Federal Bank to Roger C. Stanton and Marian C. Stanton $108,500

212 Patio Place from Jane M. Schiller to Karl Frederick Hoinkes and Constance Kathlyn Hoinkes $160,000

307 Dryden Lane, E-307 from Terry D. Smoot and Glenda H. Smoot to Rachel K. Myers $119,000

6 Lostcreek Place from Robert C. Clark to Clark J. Hampton and Christine Ivey Hampton $260,000

29223





1769 Morninglo Lane from Melvin Gladney to Ashley Mullins $107,680

825 Kinlock Court from John G. Tamasitis and Anna L. Tamasitis to Ashley Lynn Huggett and Scott Micael Huggett $250,000

7834 Wessex Lane from Charles Veron Cokley to Soonja Yoo $128,000

139 Annacy Park from Samuel A. Monroe to Lawrence Snipes $125,000

5 Sloan Court from PNC Bank, National Association to Alvaro Villaveces $109,000

109 Sageland Place from Aaron Bartfield to Nikisha Monique Owens $151,400

321 Aiken Hunt Circle from Mohamed El Geneidy and Rehab El Nakib to James Jacobs and Kayla Jacobs $353,500

10 Enclave Court from Tieliang Zhai and Ruirong Liu to David Alexander Beltran and Jeannee Beltran $645,000

29229





129 Falmouth Rise Road from Craig F. Czulinski to Mary W. Syphertt $183,500

528 N. Donar Drive from Howard L. Wilkerson and Linda R. Wilkerson to Quitia T. Davis $140,000

620 Dulaney Bend from Howard A. Poquette and Josephine J. Poquette to Bryan T. French and Jennifer C. French $256,000

215 Casterton Drive E. from Jesse E. Knight and Marquita J. Knight to William C. Jumper and Lakeyda Jumper $275,000

240 Traditions Circle from Truc Anh Nguyen a/k/a Trucanh Nguyen a/k/a Truc Anh Hoang Nguyen to Hanh Thi Ngoc Dinh $225,000

225 Woodleigh Park Drive from Jemott Dennard and Cecilia Dennard to Ursula R. Veguilla $185,400

2115 Lake Carolina Drive from Tiffanny Renrick to Nakka D. Garvin $165,000

13 Austree Court from Steven J. Dennison, II and Kristin L. Dennison to Jeremy Scott White and Sara White $220,000

393 Denman Loop from Thomas James Fox to Michael Scott Howze and Chandra M. Williams-Howze $175,000

17 Wheatstone Court from Mark E. Bolte and Susan K. Bolte to Mark T. Virtucio and Kathryn Virtucio $186,000

165 Oleander Mill Way from Tyler Starke to Romeo A. Felipe $159,900

312 Legend Oaks Drive from Curtis J. Colbert to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $106,000

1132 Artisan Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Dominique Hugee and Rodney Hugee $190,000

103 Magnolia Bluff Drive from William Wallace, Jr. and Muriel B. Wallace to Bobbie Alemar Rivera $184,370

315 Coulter Pine Lane from Kathleen M. Moser to Shamica Drummond $183,000

304 Ostrich Circle from Denise Mosley Jefferson f/k/a Denise M. Mosley to Darryl Brown, Jr. and Latoya L. Tyree $229,000

8 Austree Court from Bing Qian and Shujin Xu to Kimberly Shantrice Ginyard and Chad L. Ginyard $219,000

7 Sunset View Court from Richard Edward McLawhorn, Jr. and Stephanie Shiveers McLawhorn to Justin D. Farnum and Lindsey C. Farnum $285,000

504 Sutters Mill Road from LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Brian Lemon and Ulanda Boyd $150,000

521 Gingerbread Court S. from Cindy Jean Paul to Edward Goodwin $153,000

125 Ashewicke Drive from Stephen Q. Barlow and Whitney M. Barlow to Ryan Gilles and Terra Gilles $203,500

104 Windsorcrest Road from Aaron Bartfield to Jennifer Hernandez Gomez $158,900

113 Carriage Oaks Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $133,000

144 Mason Ridge Circle from Christopher L. Bowers to Adrian B. Harper, Sr. and Cynthia A. Harper $166,900

455 Summit Hills Circle from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan Jamal Morgan and Erikka Morgan $206,400

204 Baysdale Drive from Michael Christie and Lacy Christie to Kishawn Travis Lewis $277,000

921 Plyler Lane from Michael E. Thacker and Tina R. Thacker to Jason Lawrence Shick and Amy M. Shick $288,000

Lexington County

29006





103 Cellar Lane from Katherine S. Curry, Bradley Maryatt and Sharon Maryatt to James R. Mitchell, Jr. and Nadine L. Mitchell $165,500

29033





107 Laurel Lane from Candace Williams to Amanda Martin $149,500

1206 Jessamine St. from Anne Newman to Cipriano Ayala and Braiden Sightler $242,700

2536 Tiffany Trail from Tyler Charlton to Dalton Ray Murphy $110,000

2215 Marlboro from Christina B. Elliott n/k/a Christina R. Myers to Ryan Mackley Burns $127,900

1113 Oakland Avenue from TYJ, LLC to Christopher D. Carter and Nicole Carter $182,500

937 Evergreen Avenue from Estate of Betty Winn Flowers to Robert Jackson Miller $173,000

632 Naples Avenue from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Haydee Diaz $160,000

29036





121 Baltic Court from Richard Andrew Hutto to Patricia Renee Chase Blinn $167,500

909 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Gregory T. Slusher and Jennifer W. Slusher $302,995

266 Eagle Pointe Drive from Stanley Harris and Hailey Lominick to Nicholas R. Fields and Maria C. Fields $202,000

131 Elsona Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason R. Collins $225,500

105 Linkside Court from Jon Pou and Cherryl Pou to Maurice A. Desrosiers and Rose Desrosiers $242,500

863 Willow Cove Road from Dieter K. Bartschat and Wanda F. Bartschat to John S. Rizzo and Christel B. Grazier $790,000

243 Hilton View Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Leif Duane Atkinson and Rebecca Erin Atkinson $390,219

201 Killian Point Road from Theodore Farrington to Thomas R. Knowles and Amy J. Knowles $328,000

222 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James Gomez $269,780

216 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kendrell D. Felder $187,000

111 Whispering Oak Lane from David Gregory Crump to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $134,250

391 Night Harbor Drive from Rock N. Underwood and Nancy N. Underwood to Anthony Pitruzzello $295,000

185 Palm St. from Christopher C. Marra and Sarah Graham Marra to Ronnie L. Davis, Jr. $152,000

231 Hilton View Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Darlene F. Jones and Alfred Thomas Jones $350,000

443 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jewssica A. Guyton and Barbara W. Guyton $205,000

773 Xander Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jerome C. Waller and Sharon R. Waller $274,000

116 Bay Pointe Drive from Leigh A. Stoner and Robert A. Stoner to George Lee Johnson and Coretta Dale Bedsole $287,500

442 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Travis L. Brannon and Shayne L. Brannon $218,500

246 Little Gap Lane from Frank Dorn and Shauna Dorn to James Marvin McDaniel and Rebecca W. McDaniel $279,000

755 Amicks Ferry Road from Walton M. Shealy to Jentton Fields and Kelsey O. Fields $342,000

236 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kingsley Fregene and Usi Omoirawua $200,000

309 Saucer Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brian C. Douglas and Monica Douglas $260,555

29053





543 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joe Brown, Jr. and Crystal Silas-Brown $163,000

404 Gator Road from David L. Barfield to Evelyn S. Barfield $110,000

255 Jimmy Martin Circle from Betty Sue Dale to Pamela S. Thomas $106,500

29054





333 Ben Franklin Road from William C. Elrod Jr. and Dora A. Elrod to Randall. D. Elrod and Dacia A. Elrod $130,000

538 Semm Sease Road from William Barton Calvert and Karen Calvert to William D. Jones and Naomi Jones $185,000

1831 Harmon St. from Kerry R. Brown and Georgia M. Brown to James R. Rund $665,000

300 Peach Cider Court from Jason Scott Lowery and Sarah V. Lowery to Aaron Huneycutt and Ashley Huneycutt $228,500

324 Green Hills Drive from Debbie J. Sutton and Charles W. Sutton, Jr. to Glen A. Ballard $123,000

124 Front St. from Michael Manzi to Jason Brock Collins $149,900

81 Downing Circle from Ryan Ouvry and Katherine Ouvry to Gregory B. Moore and Kirsten Moore $299,999

29063





13 Wessex Boulevard from Marion Benehaley to Gene Ortiz and Maureen Patricia Ortiz $131,900

29070





505 Hickory Circle from Carey Living Trust to William J. Burns and Sandra J. Brown $283,000

150 Switchgrass Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Brittany Nicole Miller $191,600

323 Bush Clover Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Benjamin Clarke Spaulding and Rebecca Ashley Spaulding $189,140

515 Devils Backbone Road from Maxie J. Steen and Carlee F. Steen to David J. Wright and Allison C. Wright $149,900

29072





329 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Lauren E. Hite and Travis L. Hite $190,095

206 N. Church St. from 206 N. Church Street, LLC to Town of Lexington $130,000

275 Walter Rawl Road from Anna V. McDaniel to James Michael Brazell $163,221

145 White Rock Lane from Xanco, LLC to Larry Allen Catoe, Jr. and Rachel A. Catoe $220,000

701 Tanglewood Drive from Lauren McGregor n/k/a Lauren Elizabeth Hite to Evander L. McGregor, Jr. and Rose M. Mcgregor $100,000

155 Tybo Drive from WJH, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $119,500

151 Tybo Drive from WJH, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $119,500

201 Chamfort Drive from John P. Mezynski and Kathleen M. Mezynski to Brian S. Geiger and Talitha Luna Geiger $205,000

168 Secret Cove Drive from James A. Carson and Margaret L. Carson to William Franklin Eskridge, Jr. and Lee Loyless Eskridge $412,000

295 Roberts St. from Ashley Anne King to Christopher Ryan Scott and Cassidy T. Huggins $128,500

139 Yoshino Circle from Shannon Russell a/k/a Shannon R. Russell n/k/a Shannon Rene Black to Kelly N. Pajares $145,000

225 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Kristen D. Wilson $262,000

128 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Raja Aravinda Reddy Gunda and Jwala Chintala $277,635

205 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Michael Matheny and Gina Matheny $265,500

1.63 Acres on Catawba Trail from Estate of Frances R. Bishop to Kinsey Homes, LLC $115,000

0 Bluefield Road from Item IV Testamentary Trust u/w/o Charles M. Tanner to Brandon Paul Nguyen $100,000

210 Rumford Place from John R. McKnight and Susan L. McKnight to Christopher E. Jewett and Michelle E. Jewett $512,500

607 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Robbie J. Sonnenberg and Amanda M. Sonnenberg $398,199

155 Glade Spring Drive from Timothy R. Kenny and Kristin M. Kenny to Susan K. Mallini $400,000

349 S. Church St. from Jill H. Vickers to Allen Shealy $100,000

138 Jeremiah Road from David Kresslein and Kristina Renae Kresslein to Stewart Samples $197,700

169 Sandlapper Way, Unit 10-C from All South Carolina Investment, LLC to Darin J. Bradford $121,000

425 Hosta Lane from Billy Smith and Berly Faith M. Smith to James E. Addas and Rosemarie A. Addas $320,000

205 Malden Court from William Harrison Ghrist, Jr. and Mary J. Stewart-Ghrist to Matthew Domingo Geary and Katherine Geary $205,000

104 Sommerford Court from Bobby R. McDonald and Molly D. McDonald to John E. Goff and Sarah A. Goff $455,000

105 Hatton Lane from Joel S. Frye and Anna E. Frye to Sean Rilla and Jessica Carlo $168,000

101 Rauch St. from Anthony J. Mancini to John Hitopoulos $168,000

100 Baywood Court from Connilous T. Lorow to Lynette J. Brush $125,000

406 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kevin Michael Hughes and Mary Kelly Hughes $334,215

148 Chesterton Drive from Mark Cary to Carolyn R. Durden $150,000

117 Trillium Court from Estate of Sharon L. Frizzell to Palmetto Elite Properties, LLC $105,000

261 Governors Grant Boulevard from James Sutkowski and Barbara Sutkowski to John P. Felkel and Mindy M. Felkel $309,900

163 Millhouse Lane from Jay R. Miller and Tonya R. Miller to David Arthur Thompson $235,000

301 Harbor Heights Drive, 18-A from Joe A. Sports to Kimberly S. Patterson $115,000

8 Elm Court from Christopher W. McKay to Daniel Michael Coto $144,000

332 Cobbleview Road from Patrick B. Lotan and Sandra L. Lotan to Harold Watson Gowdy, III and Terri Dillard Gowdy $182,000

329 Barberry Drive from Rodney R. Kalsow and Anna M. Kalsow to Gregory Brent Foster and Shauna Molnar Foster $419,900

201 Shimano Court from Stan Pech to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $332,500

201 Shimano Court from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Justin L. Priddy and Daniela C. Priddy $332,500

109 Giaben Drive from Romey S. Nelson and Sandra L. Nelson to Rebecca Mack Behles $229,500

144 Star Hill Lane from Shannon M. Porter n/k/a Shannon P. Rikard to Lauren A. Pellington $193,000

535 Windmere Drive from James V. Allen and Cindy B. Allen to Brent Collins and Caroline Pohl Collins $576,000

178 Seclusion Court from Wilson Family Revocable Living Trust and Shirley Gregory Wright to Thomas Wingard and Gloria Wingard $450,000

117 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Michael E. West and Meredith A. West $298,561

529 Meadow Grass Lane from Adrienne M. Mitchell n/k/a Adrienne Michelle Stevens to William C. Rainaldo, Jr. $269,000

29073





1418 Kobuk Valley Court from NVR, Inc. to Amy Hughes Salyer and Anthony Charles Salyer $153,180

235 Orange Pond Court from Lisa G. Hall a/k/a Lisa Cunningham to Katie L. Newcomb $117,000

413 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Magdalena E. Deason $155,728

70 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Thelma Claire Gaspar $182,834

108 Cog Hill Drive from Leif Duane Atkinson to Michael K. Smith $185,000

433 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jacob A. Shaw $231,000

1172 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian R. Legger and Melanie J. Legger $371,154

114 Eugene Court from Robert Ferguson and Evelyn Ferguson to Carolyn Yolanda Tillman $176,000

744 Bimini Twist Circle from Michael Nemec & Company, Inc. to Brian K. Heaberlin and Nmiranda B. Heaberlin $850,000

1008 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Vishnu V. Veerapaneni $307,440

744 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Scot Thoroughman $332,330

705 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Nathan Benjamin Wheeler and Heather Lee Tippett Wheeler $341,630

1044 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Beth Walker $318,000

511 Cape Jasmine Way from Maceo H. Nelson, III and Jessica S. Nelson to Jerry Martin Kotula, Jr. and Taylor Nichole Kotula $160,000

1975 Old Orangeburg Road from D.C. Hutchins to Jeffrey D. Marks, Sr. and Lauren J. Wunder $144,100

927 Cane Ash Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dwayne Davon Sherman and Tiffany Louise Sherman $339,981

148 Swanhaven Drive from Jessica Cruser n/k/a Jessica Bosch and Ronald Bosch to David A. Cristinzio and Jill M. Cristinzio $320,000

217 Flinchum Place from Tanya Agullo to Reid Creel Caulder $191,500

245 Riglaw Circle from Efrain J. Berdecia and Karina Berdecia to Jeanne M. Fitzpatrick and George J. Fitzpatrick $142,000

1009 Sequoia Court from Aaron Salter and Jasmine I. Salter to Danita Capers $158,000

135 Meadow Wood Drive from Kevin Davis and Kathleen Davis to Tiffany E. Felder $129,900

112 Maple Leaf Way from Heather Lee Wheeler and Nathan Wheeler to David Christopher and Kimberly Christopher $195,000

513 Livebark Lane from Willie F. Agerton to Emily F. Scully $136,000

4262 Augusta Road from L & K Enterprises of Lexington, LLC to Sturgess Properties, LLC $200,000

229 Hallie Hills Place from Russell W. Robinette to Samantha Nichols and Ronald Nichols, Jr. $130,000

256 Cardinal Pines Lane from Chris Wilcox to Kevin Maldonado Hernandez $148,000

650 Whippoorwill Drive from Catherine B. Corley to Alexander M. Appel $182,500

220 Tennyson Drive from Norma J. Hart to Jesus S. Rivera and Jeffrey Rivera $103,000

1175 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Peter Moran and Stacey L. Moran $397,754

131 Cardinal Drive from James C. Judy to Timothy A. Barrineau and Lydia Barrineau $111,500

339 Riglaw Circle from James Blake Kamoroff to James M. Atkinson and Trina A. Atkinson $190,900

29169





1009 D Avenue from Ryan D. Kelly to Patrick B. Kelly $136,000

416 and 418 N. Lucas St. from Bonnie Flowers Properties, LLC to Adam J. Stuhlmiller $109,000

29170





219 Lake Frances Drive from Joseph D. Bonavilla and Kristen G. Bonavilla to James M. Perry $429,000

112 Greenway Court from Kara C. Caskey and John E. Caskey to Alexis Caroline Deese Smith and Matthew Johnathon Smith $182,000

438 Laurel Mist Lane from Allen V. Hicks, Jr. to Michael James Fells and Krystee Leanne Fells $189,000

116 Dickson Hill Circle from Alexandra James to Jonathan J. Berry and Sharon S. Berry $285,000

227 Lake Frances Drive from Baxter Krutsch and Erika Krutsch to Thomas J. Harter and Amanda H. Harter $430,000

115 Wayside Drive from Steven C. Jeffcoat and Barbara J. Jeffcoat to Rawley E. Schofield and Janice H. Schofield $220,000

234 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eduardo L. Sobrino $190,349

133 Hunters Mill Drive from McKinley C. Till to Karon Antoine Hopkins and Lauren Sierra Williams $175,000

309 Fox Lake Court from Michael Todd Vanmansart to Phyllis Smith Reese $189,900

105 Greenway Court from Heather Villagran and Matthew Villagran to Yabsa Boury Ndiaye $179,900

116 Travis Lane from Lynette Jean Bush to Simon R. Matthews $135,000

143 Villa Court from Carla Daniels to Thelma T. Griggs $108,000

138 Adler Road from Allison Wagenlander to Kristi Hornbsby $193,000

128 Hunters Mill Court from Navinchandra Z. Tailor and Chitraben N. Tailor to William J. Lucas $154,000

1168 W. Fairhill Drive from Walter P. Bremer to Melonee R. Hayes $120,000

126 Plum Orchard Drive from Pintar Investment Company Residential LP to Cara Jol Puerner $263,900

739 Lansford Bay Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Yashica S. Brown $196,389

29172





218 Bramblewood Circle from Nathan John Payne to William Perry Styron and Amanda Jeannine Hill $184,000

29210





106 Bridgeton Road from Jewel B. Sites n/k/a Jewel B. McNelley to Liezel Panado Gonzales-Ilarina $162,000

818 Kingsbridge Road from Kay A. Lloyd to Gregory Steve Peter and Elizabeth Lalso Peter $100,000

201 Linsburg Circle from Timothy W. Stewart and Tara H. Stewart to Jason Maris and Anna Maris $185,000

116 Royal Woods Road from Paul F. Ramsey and Candice J. Ramsey to Eric Jette and Emmanuelle Jette $218,000

534 St. Andrews Road from Saba Associates, LLC to MC&R Properties, LLC $805,000

6220 St. Andrews Road from Comprehensive Auto Service, LLC to M Auto Holdings, LLC $370,000

29212





227 Shoals Landing Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Gilbert Louis Casrini and Debra G. Casrini $230,000

1337 Raintree Drive from Dayna Michelle Ducote to Dave Allan Hamilton a/k/a David Allan Hamilton $162,000

1517 N. Woodstream Road from RCN Capital Funding, LLC to VVW Development Ltd. Co. $116,000

904 Shadowleaf Court from George C. How and Jean D. How to Meng Tong Zang $220,000

123 Seafarer Lane from Turnkey Rentals, LLC to Cynthia L. Gibson $105,000

854 Shore View Drive from Brian Buck and Jacqueline Buck to Michael J. Gallery, Jr. and English M. Gallery $487,000

149 Char Oak Drive from Randall L. Smith and Rita T. Smith to Lewis Howard Bowman and Jane Hedrick Bowman $268,000

508 Timbertrail Court from David W. Schimsa and Marthalyn R. Schimsa to Deonia A. Simmons and Wanda Marie Simmons $234,900

100 Schooner Lane from Lawrence McDermott to Kendal Delaine Hall and Hiram Philip Manuel, Jr. $135,000

120 Newbond Way from Angela C. Cheek to Christopher Wilcox and Kristi Whitley Rownd $175,500

42 Crossbow Lakes Court from Christopher A. Starks and Tina W. Starks to Paul Deligt and Karen Deligt $335,000

206 Rodborough Road from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Thunder Shahan $129,900

216 Kersey Road from Jennifer L. Mazza to Ida Gaye Ramsey $100,000

Kershaw County

29020





1914 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Richard Michael Cassady, III $178,340

2130 Lockhart Road from Dwayne Randolph and Rachel L. Randolph to Gregory Braswell and Martha Braswell $309,900

1962 Lystra Road from Jackie I. Jowers to Ronald W. Douglas and Lisa M. Douglas $320,000

403 Bruce Drive from Tim A. Bowers and Cynthia L. Bowers to Dwayne E. Randolph and Rachel Randolph $157,500

60 Brookwoode Road from Janice Coley to Emily M. Avant and Joseph B. Avant $198,500

2 Mr. Lloyds Woods Drive from James W. Sharpe, Jr. and Kathryn S. Sharpe to Robert O. Smith and Katherine S. Smith $375,000

829 Hunter Hill Road from David S. Tinsley and Susan M. Tinsley to Kevin Scott Robinson $277,000

51 Benttree lane from Susan B. Coble to Richard Jones $205,000

29045





253 Jeffers Circle from Kimberly Ann Johnson and Mark Johnson to Carina Aguilar $105,000

115 Painted Pony Court from Joseph B. Farrington and Ansley J. Farrington to John Roderick McKree and Casey Law McKree $174,900

24 Cobble Stone Lane from Benjamin M. Lipton to Brenna M.F. Rich and Eric D. Rich $167,000

33 Lacebark Lane from James S. Eberle to Stanley A. Davis, Sr. $151,500

44 Nature Lane from Malgorzata J. Karpinski to John D. Nelligan and Amanda M. Nelligan $157,385

2604 Bowen St. from Stephen D. Beck and Lori Beck to Adrian Figueroa and Shelley L. Palmer-Figueroa $270,000

29 Saughtree Lane from Leroy Burrows and Latoyia Legette n/k/a Latoyia Burrows to Samuel K. Ard, II and Meredith J. Ard $195,000

10 Rosewalk Lane from Bobbie McLaughlin to Eric S. Corbin $240,000

29078





115 Dru Lane from White Pond Properties, LLC to Elena Jessica McFarlane and Charles Edmundson $242,000

22 Heatherwood Drive from Erik R. Boykin and Lauren M. Boykin to Nicole J. Brunson and Gregory Brunson, Sr. $180,000

29128





5A & 5B Red Bank Road from Margaret S. McKoy Revocable Trust to Cynthia M. Volpe $340,000

29130





1688 Lake Road from Daniel P. Herres to Ryan A. Bowers and Kelly M. Bowers $200,000