Mortgage company buys two Forest Acres bank branches for $1.65 million
Communities around Lake Murray continue to grow
A mortgage company has purchased two Forest Acres bank branches
Old Percy Mortgage, LLC purchased the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 3500 Forest Drive and the Palmetto Citizen Federal Credit Union branch at 2200 N. Beltline Blvd. from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association
The purchase price for the two branches was $1.65 million.
Here are the other property transfers for the week of June 10.
Top Five Richland County
3500 Forest Drive and 2200 N. Beltline Boulevard 29204 from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association to Old Percy Mortgage, LLC $1,650,000
2531 Canterbury Road 29204 from Forest Hills, LLC to John A. Wells, III $699,000
10 Enclave Court 29223 from Tieliang Zhai and Ruirong Liu to David Alexander Beltran and Jeannee Beltran $645,000
144 Cove Court 29063 from Ryan M. Putnam and Haley B. Putnam to Carolyn M. Ballenger and Jack M. Ballenger $610,000
4724 Lockewood Lane 29206 from Maude Marshall Floyd to Sara B. Reed and Andrew C. Reed $585,000
Top Five Lexington County
744 Bimini Twist Circle 29073 from Michael Nemec & Company, Inc. to Brian K. Heaberlin and Nmiranda B. Heaberlin $850,000
534 St. Andrews Road 29210 from Saba Associates, LLC to MC&R Properties, LLC $805,000
863 Willow Cove Road 29036 from Dieter K. Bartschat and Wanda F. Bartschat to John S. Rizzo and Christel B. Grazier $790,000
1831 Harmon St. 29054 from Kerry R. Brown and Georgia M. Brown to James R. Rund $665,000
535 Windmere Drive 29072 from James V. Allen and Cindy B. Allen to Brent Collins and Caroline Pohl Collins $576,000
Top Five Kershaw County
2 Mr. Lloyds Woods Drive 29020 from James W. Sharpe, Jr. and Kathryn S. Sharpe to Robert O. Smith and Katherine S. Smith $375,000
5A & 5B Red Bank Road 29128 from Margaret S. McKoy Revocable Trust to Cynthia M. Volpe $340,000
1962 Lystra Road 29020 from Jackie I. Jowers to Ronald W. Douglas and Lisa M. Douglas $320,000
2130 Lockhart Road 29020 from Dwayne Randolph and Rachel L. Randolph to Gregory Braswell and Martha Braswell $309,900
829 Hunter Hill Road 29020 from David S. Tinsley and Susan M. Tinsley to Kevin Scott Robinson $277,000
Richland County
29016
444 Fairford Road from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ana Lilia Torres $191,000
708 Long Iron Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Alexandria V. Yarborough $225,870
994 Scarlet Oak Road from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Marquita Joyce Alleyne Knight and Jesse Emanuel Knight $409,006
1221 Valley Estates Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Duaita D. Roseboro and Keisha R. Johnson-Roseboro $425,139
488 Holly Berry Circle from Anthony F. Patton and Lisa M. Patton to James S. Scott and Lynette J. Scott $385,000
164 Upper Wing Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Brittany Patterson Reese and Vivian Patterson $435,513
111 Winding Oak Way from Daryle Scott Rogers and Angela D. Rogers to Gabriel J. Trujillo and Gladys E. Trujillo $340,000
1127 Grey Pine Drive from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Quester L. Byrd and Shantise A. Anderson $253,783
733 Trailing Edge Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Allen Faison and Kaye F. Faison $318,622
401 Wing Bar Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jare D. Williams $298,991
176 Windfall Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Joseph B. Obregon and Courtnie R. Fritz Obregon $208,230
425 W. Longstown Road from Estate of James Edward McDonald to SFR3, LLC $182,500
1124 Coogler Crossing Drive from Robert Daniel Hogan and Shannon Stehle Hogan to Stephanie Patterson $353,000
29036
311 Dolly Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Glen A. Bramlitt and Erin M. Bramlitt $283,041
317 Doily Horn Lane from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Carlos G. Kupbens and Loraine Kupbens $301,887
234 Runker Road from Linda B. Shirer to Lee K. Newman and M. Heath Newman $500,000
5 Kagle Court from Andrew S. Fleetwood and Jasmine E. Fleetwood to Eric L. Breedlove and Shelley A. Breedlove $315,000
226 Matisse Trail from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Gerald E. Meiner and Julie B. Meiner $287,872
111 Match Point Drive from Joseph Christopher Pride and Autumn Marie Pride to Scott Matthew Weitzel and Melinda Ann Weitzel $523,000
29044
240 McBeth Taylor Road from Richard A. Rassbach and Dora L. Rassbach to Janie Y. Fitch $104,000
1832 St. Matthews Church Road from William Shetron and Nadine Shetron to Benjamin Thurmond, II and Kathleen J. Thurmond $285,000
29045
732 Dial Creek Road from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Latrice L. Love and Tiffany L. Renrick $458,950
3053 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Gerald A. Richardson and Dana D. Douglas-Richardson $419,815
3007 Cool Breeze Lane from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Krystin Monet Harrison Jack and Jermaine Oliver Jack $450,000
441 Grand National Lane from Lamar D. Williams and Dominique F. Williams to Robyn D. Warner $168,000
135 Old Camp Road from Zvejnieks Foundation of South Carolina to Swati Shah Patel $120,000
529 Grove Blossom Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Dionne Juanita Jones $278,504
209 Walden Place Circle from Harvey Brown to James K. Murphy and Sherry Murphy $200,000
753 Broad Leaf Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Trevor Sylvester Wright and Michelle Diana Wright $363,282
1166 Coopers Ridge Lane from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Brittany L. Johnson $172,664
29061
191 Bloxome Drive from Anthony D. Gilliam and Eunitha N. Gilliam to Oneeka R. Rivers $235,000
29063
11302 Broad River Road from Alton H. Eidson and Lauri J. Eidson to Timothy P. Ayers and Katlyn M. Ayers $340,000
412 Audubon Oaks Way from James T. Clark and Maureen A. Clark to Robert J. Norris and Patricia B. Norris $192,250
203 Walnut Grove Circle from James H. Witherspoon, III to Efrem D. Matthews and Lydia Matthews $155,000
93 Bradstone Circle from Andrew T. Harbold to Kimberly Renee Robinson $129,900
144 Cove Court from Ryan M. Putnam and Haley B. Putnam to Carolyn M. Ballenger and Jack M. Ballenger $610,000
1018 Sunset Point Road from Thomas R. Knowles and Amy J. Knowles to David B. Dreher and Abby Dreher $310,000
920 Friarsgate Boulevard from Terence Rickenbacker, Sr. to Marjorie Ringer $125,000
8 Krider Court from Douglas Spitzer, Jr. and Amber Spitzer to Aaron Salter and Jasmine I. Salter $237,000
207 Savannah Branch Trail from Maurice P. Carson and Ingrid K. Carson to Debra L. Ouzts and A. Jeanne Thompson $389,000
143 Hill Trace Trail from John Bruce Martin Revocable Trust and Eloise June Martin Revocable Trust to David P. Morningstar and Jennifer T. Morningstar $309,000
525 Parlock Road from Rebekah Masse and Benjamin J. Masse to Frieda Helms Hilton $132,900
10 Coldwater Court from Laurie A. Becker and Mark A. Becker to David W. Horne and Laura A. Horne $259,900
308 Gleneagle Circle from Daniel Rossman to Thomas Counts $215,000
217 Staffwood Drive from Paul J. Reszczynski and Crystal L. Reszczynski to Terence Rickenbacker, Sr. and Lynda P. Rickenbacker $203,900
1111 A.J. Amick Road from Austin C. Shull and Glynda Michelle Moseley to Wyman M. Shull and Janice W. Shull $252,263
225 Brookstone Way from Mark Carr to William E. Broscious, III and Cleary A. Broscious $156,000
223 Walnut Grove Circle from Kaitlin Bormann to Randy Mann and Robin Mann $168,000
1053 Amick Drive from Grace Fralix Hoover and Malcolm D. Davis to Howard D. Williamson, Jr. and Mary E. Williamson $207,500
1320 Farming Creek Road from Steven L. Wade to George Sotereanos $188,900
131 Arbor Springs Drive from Tammy Colleen Boissinot to William M. Jarman and Kayce M. Jarman $204,900
29072
217 Cherokee Pond Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Mohanprabu Chandrasekaran and Hema Maleni Ganapathy Murugan $118,400
29201
1100 Bluff Road, #505 from Bailey’s Spur, LLC to Lee Patrick Ellis, II $240,000
1123 Pope St. from Charles J. Barber, Sr. Living Trust to Soda City Real Estate, LLC $100,000
1924 College St. from Dan Lebish and Margaret Pasay to Kimberly Moore Nolan $470,500
1809 Greene St. from Demilio SC Properties, LLC to Jeffrey Scott Ferry $415,000
2405 Marion St. from Billy G. Stanick, Jr. to William Porcher Dubose, IV and William P. Dubose, III $244,000
3208 River Drive from Jason Gibbs and Elizabeth Gibbs to Sarah Olivia Carter $117,500
29203
657 Poplar Grove Lane from Peter J. Sabo and Jacqueline M. Sabo to Tamesha J. Coward $193,000
223 Woodhaven Road from Susan M. Heckt to Telsche Ann Filipovits $208,000
3730 Ardincaple Drive from Michael P. Scott to Hannah Rule $138,500
208 Hamilton Drive from WJH, LLC to Rosalinda M. Adams $131,490
202 Providence Plantation Circle from Yong Hyun Yi to Emily Katherine Hitchens and Sean David Maclennan $146,000
29204
2442 Reynolds Drive from Christina J. Arthur to Sally D. St. John $129,000
3019 Lindenwood Drive from Kevin Rinehart and Doreen Rinehart to Jason Ray Gibbs and Elizabeth Marie Gibbs $145,000
2531 Canterbury Road from Forest Hills, LLC to John A. Wells, III $699,000
3500 Forest Drive and 2200 N. Beltline Boulevard from Wells Fargo Bank, National Association to Old Percy Mortgage, LLC $1,650,000
1430 Ivy Lane from Julius Andrew Mood and Allison Wall Mood to Tracy Bonds Bender $338,000
29205
935 Airport Boulevard from Joyce T. Simpson to Jackson L. Haynes $189,000
610 Dogwood St. from Burger Family, LLC to Christopher C. Kline and Zachary Driver $273,000
617 Graymont Avenue from Mary Catherine Lawson to Tana R. Lee $174,900
741 Cross Hill Road from Robert C. Lamotte and Beach Music, Inc. to Christopher G. Neeley and Janie B. Neeley $439,900
2715 Wheat St. from Barry N. Markovsky to Paul Prescott Langford, Jr. $335,000
3000 Amherst Avenue from Shirley Lowman and Deborah E. Blair to Blair A. Flicker and Kimberly J. Flicker $417,500
4005 Edmond Drive from Oak Island Investments, LLC to Joel Tyler and Chun-Sim Tyler $115,000
3800 Wilmot Avenue from Nelle M. Beard and Harriet J. Mulligan to Claytn Ahring $120,800
3126 Wheat St. from William McMillan Company, LLC to Douglas E. Hartley $234,200
308 Harden St. from S. Harrison Saunders, VI and McLaurin S. Saunders to Jeremy D. Lethco and Mary K. Lethco $525,000
516 Chatham Avenue from Maria Platanis to William K. Axson $238,500
2709 Cypress St. from Sonal Mehta and Khadija Ejaz to Bradley McNeill Henry and Madison Henry $365,000
1224 Butler St. from Richard Stephen Rook to Nathan Senner and Maria Stager $255,000
3317 Duncan St. from G & M. Properties of South Carolina, LLC to Michael T. Fitzgerald and Katie Lynn Johnson $575,000
29206
5630 Pinebranch Road from Estate of Jerry L. Cooper to Christopher S. Cooper $133,000
1903 Parrish Drive from Columbia Residential Construction, LLC to George B. Wright and Megan P. Wright $582,200
3546 Northshore Road from Nancy E. Simmons and Robert A. Simmons to James Kamoroff and Allison Bach Kamoroff $264,900
50 Katherine Park Court from Bruce T. Williams and Mason K. Williams to Ashton E. Bozard $435,000
6009 Lakeshore Boulevard from Stuart Family Revocable Trust to Kay Burner $550,000
31 Peachtree Circle from Estate of Clara Berneice Stanton Gilliam to Starmac Holdings, LLC $168,000
130 Mayhaw Drive from Lady Street Builders, LLC to Brandon Stephen Gettleman $359,000
4013 MacGregor Drive from Edward H. Bender and Tracy B. Bender to Scott Carney and Jennifer Ann Carney $475,000
3630 Carriage House Road from Randall M. Stark and Cindi A. Stark to Pamela Crawford $214,800
4724 Lockewood Lane from Maude Marshall Floyd to Sara B. Reed and Andrew C. Reed $585,000
101 Juarez Court from Charles L. Ellis, Jr. and Kristofer Lex Moore to Stacey M. Flaherty $219,900
29209
612 Lake Forest Road from Alison Y. Evans and Justin Christopher Evans to Rey P. Bongalonta, Fe P. Bongalonta and Rina Raye P. Bongalonta $148,000
1112 Coatesdale Road from Nora Norton f/k/a Nora Harrison Grimball and Derek J. Norton to Markus Johnson and Kayla Lynn Johnson $185,000
301 Hampton Forest Drive from Amy E. Love to Nicholas W. Musciano $125,000
609 Legacy Park Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Edgardo Rigoberto Montoya $158,403
521 Eastfair Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to John L. Mulsey $147,457
26 Vendue Court from Nathan J. Rees to Tracy E. Godwin $158,000
29210
419 Angel Grove Lane from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Randall Copeland $133,900
1204 Piney Grove Road from Chris Trotter and Jamilah Hamid-Larkkins to Kenneth Pondexter $170,000
1002 Statler Road from Auburn J. Bridge and Lucinda Hollis to Jackie Sue Cummins $139,300
2016 Driftwood Drive from Ann B. Bowers Driftwood Drive Security Trust to Bernard McFarrden $105,000
29212
232 Gauley Drive from Matthew G. Gerrald and Susannah R. Gerrald to Jeremy M. Powers $202,000
402 Byron Place from Security Federal Bank to Roger C. Stanton and Marian C. Stanton $108,500
212 Patio Place from Jane M. Schiller to Karl Frederick Hoinkes and Constance Kathlyn Hoinkes $160,000
307 Dryden Lane, E-307 from Terry D. Smoot and Glenda H. Smoot to Rachel K. Myers $119,000
6 Lostcreek Place from Robert C. Clark to Clark J. Hampton and Christine Ivey Hampton $260,000
29223
1769 Morninglo Lane from Melvin Gladney to Ashley Mullins $107,680
825 Kinlock Court from John G. Tamasitis and Anna L. Tamasitis to Ashley Lynn Huggett and Scott Micael Huggett $250,000
7834 Wessex Lane from Charles Veron Cokley to Soonja Yoo $128,000
139 Annacy Park from Samuel A. Monroe to Lawrence Snipes $125,000
5 Sloan Court from PNC Bank, National Association to Alvaro Villaveces $109,000
109 Sageland Place from Aaron Bartfield to Nikisha Monique Owens $151,400
321 Aiken Hunt Circle from Mohamed El Geneidy and Rehab El Nakib to James Jacobs and Kayla Jacobs $353,500
10 Enclave Court from Tieliang Zhai and Ruirong Liu to David Alexander Beltran and Jeannee Beltran $645,000
29229
129 Falmouth Rise Road from Craig F. Czulinski to Mary W. Syphertt $183,500
528 N. Donar Drive from Howard L. Wilkerson and Linda R. Wilkerson to Quitia T. Davis $140,000
620 Dulaney Bend from Howard A. Poquette and Josephine J. Poquette to Bryan T. French and Jennifer C. French $256,000
215 Casterton Drive E. from Jesse E. Knight and Marquita J. Knight to William C. Jumper and Lakeyda Jumper $275,000
240 Traditions Circle from Truc Anh Nguyen a/k/a Trucanh Nguyen a/k/a Truc Anh Hoang Nguyen to Hanh Thi Ngoc Dinh $225,000
225 Woodleigh Park Drive from Jemott Dennard and Cecilia Dennard to Ursula R. Veguilla $185,400
2115 Lake Carolina Drive from Tiffanny Renrick to Nakka D. Garvin $165,000
13 Austree Court from Steven J. Dennison, II and Kristin L. Dennison to Jeremy Scott White and Sara White $220,000
393 Denman Loop from Thomas James Fox to Michael Scott Howze and Chandra M. Williams-Howze $175,000
17 Wheatstone Court from Mark E. Bolte and Susan K. Bolte to Mark T. Virtucio and Kathryn Virtucio $186,000
165 Oleander Mill Way from Tyler Starke to Romeo A. Felipe $159,900
312 Legend Oaks Drive from Curtis J. Colbert to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $106,000
1132 Artisan Drive from Palmetto Residential Rentals, LLC to Dominique Hugee and Rodney Hugee $190,000
103 Magnolia Bluff Drive from William Wallace, Jr. and Muriel B. Wallace to Bobbie Alemar Rivera $184,370
315 Coulter Pine Lane from Kathleen M. Moser to Shamica Drummond $183,000
304 Ostrich Circle from Denise Mosley Jefferson f/k/a Denise M. Mosley to Darryl Brown, Jr. and Latoya L. Tyree $229,000
8 Austree Court from Bing Qian and Shujin Xu to Kimberly Shantrice Ginyard and Chad L. Ginyard $219,000
7 Sunset View Court from Richard Edward McLawhorn, Jr. and Stephanie Shiveers McLawhorn to Justin D. Farnum and Lindsey C. Farnum $285,000
504 Sutters Mill Road from LSF10 Master Participation Trust to Brian Lemon and Ulanda Boyd $150,000
521 Gingerbread Court S. from Cindy Jean Paul to Edward Goodwin $153,000
125 Ashewicke Drive from Stephen Q. Barlow and Whitney M. Barlow to Ryan Gilles and Terra Gilles $203,500
104 Windsorcrest Road from Aaron Bartfield to Jennifer Hernandez Gomez $158,900
113 Carriage Oaks Drive from Nex Ventures Realty, Inc. to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $133,000
144 Mason Ridge Circle from Christopher L. Bowers to Adrian B. Harper, Sr. and Cynthia A. Harper $166,900
455 Summit Hills Circle from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Ryan Jamal Morgan and Erikka Morgan $206,400
204 Baysdale Drive from Michael Christie and Lacy Christie to Kishawn Travis Lewis $277,000
921 Plyler Lane from Michael E. Thacker and Tina R. Thacker to Jason Lawrence Shick and Amy M. Shick $288,000
Lexington County
29006
103 Cellar Lane from Katherine S. Curry, Bradley Maryatt and Sharon Maryatt to James R. Mitchell, Jr. and Nadine L. Mitchell $165,500
29033
107 Laurel Lane from Candace Williams to Amanda Martin $149,500
1206 Jessamine St. from Anne Newman to Cipriano Ayala and Braiden Sightler $242,700
2536 Tiffany Trail from Tyler Charlton to Dalton Ray Murphy $110,000
2215 Marlboro from Christina B. Elliott n/k/a Christina R. Myers to Ryan Mackley Burns $127,900
1113 Oakland Avenue from TYJ, LLC to Christopher D. Carter and Nicole Carter $182,500
937 Evergreen Avenue from Estate of Betty Winn Flowers to Robert Jackson Miller $173,000
632 Naples Avenue from Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to Haydee Diaz $160,000
29036
121 Baltic Court from Richard Andrew Hutto to Patricia Renee Chase Blinn $167,500
909 Isle Court from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Gregory T. Slusher and Jennifer W. Slusher $302,995
266 Eagle Pointe Drive from Stanley Harris and Hailey Lominick to Nicholas R. Fields and Maria C. Fields $202,000
131 Elsona Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jason R. Collins $225,500
105 Linkside Court from Jon Pou and Cherryl Pou to Maurice A. Desrosiers and Rose Desrosiers $242,500
863 Willow Cove Road from Dieter K. Bartschat and Wanda F. Bartschat to John S. Rizzo and Christel B. Grazier $790,000
243 Hilton View Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Leif Duane Atkinson and Rebecca Erin Atkinson $390,219
201 Killian Point Road from Theodore Farrington to Thomas R. Knowles and Amy J. Knowles $328,000
222 Lever Pass Road from D.R. Horton, Inc. to James Gomez $269,780
216 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kendrell D. Felder $187,000
111 Whispering Oak Lane from David Gregory Crump to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $134,250
391 Night Harbor Drive from Rock N. Underwood and Nancy N. Underwood to Anthony Pitruzzello $295,000
185 Palm St. from Christopher C. Marra and Sarah Graham Marra to Ronnie L. Davis, Jr. $152,000
231 Hilton View Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Darlene F. Jones and Alfred Thomas Jones $350,000
443 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Jewssica A. Guyton and Barbara W. Guyton $205,000
773 Xander Way from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Jerome C. Waller and Sharon R. Waller $274,000
116 Bay Pointe Drive from Leigh A. Stoner and Robert A. Stoner to George Lee Johnson and Coretta Dale Bedsole $287,500
442 Glen Arven Court from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Travis L. Brannon and Shayne L. Brannon $218,500
246 Little Gap Lane from Frank Dorn and Shauna Dorn to James Marvin McDaniel and Rebecca W. McDaniel $279,000
755 Amicks Ferry Road from Walton M. Shealy to Jentton Fields and Kelsey O. Fields $342,000
236 Bickley View Court from D.R. Horton, Inc. to Kingsley Fregene and Usi Omoirawua $200,000
309 Saucer Way from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Brian C. Douglas and Monica Douglas $260,555
29053
543 Lawndale Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Joe Brown, Jr. and Crystal Silas-Brown $163,000
404 Gator Road from David L. Barfield to Evelyn S. Barfield $110,000
255 Jimmy Martin Circle from Betty Sue Dale to Pamela S. Thomas $106,500
29054
333 Ben Franklin Road from William C. Elrod Jr. and Dora A. Elrod to Randall. D. Elrod and Dacia A. Elrod $130,000
538 Semm Sease Road from William Barton Calvert and Karen Calvert to William D. Jones and Naomi Jones $185,000
1831 Harmon St. from Kerry R. Brown and Georgia M. Brown to James R. Rund $665,000
300 Peach Cider Court from Jason Scott Lowery and Sarah V. Lowery to Aaron Huneycutt and Ashley Huneycutt $228,500
324 Green Hills Drive from Debbie J. Sutton and Charles W. Sutton, Jr. to Glen A. Ballard $123,000
124 Front St. from Michael Manzi to Jason Brock Collins $149,900
81 Downing Circle from Ryan Ouvry and Katherine Ouvry to Gregory B. Moore and Kirsten Moore $299,999
29063
13 Wessex Boulevard from Marion Benehaley to Gene Ortiz and Maureen Patricia Ortiz $131,900
29070
505 Hickory Circle from Carey Living Trust to William J. Burns and Sandra J. Brown $283,000
150 Switchgrass Drive from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Brittany Nicole Miller $191,600
323 Bush Clover Way from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Benjamin Clarke Spaulding and Rebecca Ashley Spaulding $189,140
515 Devils Backbone Road from Maxie J. Steen and Carlee F. Steen to David J. Wright and Allison C. Wright $149,900
29072
329 Nehemiah Road from McGuinn Homes, LLC to Lauren E. Hite and Travis L. Hite $190,095
206 N. Church St. from 206 N. Church Street, LLC to Town of Lexington $130,000
275 Walter Rawl Road from Anna V. McDaniel to James Michael Brazell $163,221
145 White Rock Lane from Xanco, LLC to Larry Allen Catoe, Jr. and Rachel A. Catoe $220,000
701 Tanglewood Drive from Lauren McGregor n/k/a Lauren Elizabeth Hite to Evander L. McGregor, Jr. and Rose M. Mcgregor $100,000
155 Tybo Drive from WJH, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $119,500
151 Tybo Drive from WJH, LLC to SFR JV-1 Property, LLC $119,500
201 Chamfort Drive from John P. Mezynski and Kathleen M. Mezynski to Brian S. Geiger and Talitha Luna Geiger $205,000
168 Secret Cove Drive from James A. Carson and Margaret L. Carson to William Franklin Eskridge, Jr. and Lee Loyless Eskridge $412,000
295 Roberts St. from Ashley Anne King to Christopher Ryan Scott and Cassidy T. Huggins $128,500
139 Yoshino Circle from Shannon Russell a/k/a Shannon R. Russell n/k/a Shannon Rene Black to Kelly N. Pajares $145,000
225 Morning Dew Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Kristen D. Wilson $262,000
128 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Raja Aravinda Reddy Gunda and Jwala Chintala $277,635
205 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Michael Matheny and Gina Matheny $265,500
1.63 Acres on Catawba Trail from Estate of Frances R. Bishop to Kinsey Homes, LLC $115,000
0 Bluefield Road from Item IV Testamentary Trust u/w/o Charles M. Tanner to Brandon Paul Nguyen $100,000
210 Rumford Place from John R. McKnight and Susan L. McKnight to Christopher E. Jewett and Michelle E. Jewett $512,500
607 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Robbie J. Sonnenberg and Amanda M. Sonnenberg $398,199
155 Glade Spring Drive from Timothy R. Kenny and Kristin M. Kenny to Susan K. Mallini $400,000
349 S. Church St. from Jill H. Vickers to Allen Shealy $100,000
138 Jeremiah Road from David Kresslein and Kristina Renae Kresslein to Stewart Samples $197,700
169 Sandlapper Way, Unit 10-C from All South Carolina Investment, LLC to Darin J. Bradford $121,000
425 Hosta Lane from Billy Smith and Berly Faith M. Smith to James E. Addas and Rosemarie A. Addas $320,000
205 Malden Court from William Harrison Ghrist, Jr. and Mary J. Stewart-Ghrist to Matthew Domingo Geary and Katherine Geary $205,000
104 Sommerford Court from Bobby R. McDonald and Molly D. McDonald to John E. Goff and Sarah A. Goff $455,000
105 Hatton Lane from Joel S. Frye and Anna E. Frye to Sean Rilla and Jessica Carlo $168,000
101 Rauch St. from Anthony J. Mancini to John Hitopoulos $168,000
100 Baywood Court from Connilous T. Lorow to Lynette J. Brush $125,000
406 Montrose Drive from Mungo Homes Properties, LLC to Kevin Michael Hughes and Mary Kelly Hughes $334,215
148 Chesterton Drive from Mark Cary to Carolyn R. Durden $150,000
117 Trillium Court from Estate of Sharon L. Frizzell to Palmetto Elite Properties, LLC $105,000
261 Governors Grant Boulevard from James Sutkowski and Barbara Sutkowski to John P. Felkel and Mindy M. Felkel $309,900
163 Millhouse Lane from Jay R. Miller and Tonya R. Miller to David Arthur Thompson $235,000
301 Harbor Heights Drive, 18-A from Joe A. Sports to Kimberly S. Patterson $115,000
8 Elm Court from Christopher W. McKay to Daniel Michael Coto $144,000
332 Cobbleview Road from Patrick B. Lotan and Sandra L. Lotan to Harold Watson Gowdy, III and Terri Dillard Gowdy $182,000
329 Barberry Drive from Rodney R. Kalsow and Anna M. Kalsow to Gregory Brent Foster and Shauna Molnar Foster $419,900
201 Shimano Court from Stan Pech to American International Relocation Solutions, LLC $332,500
201 Shimano Court from American International Relocation Solutions, LLC to Justin L. Priddy and Daniela C. Priddy $332,500
109 Giaben Drive from Romey S. Nelson and Sandra L. Nelson to Rebecca Mack Behles $229,500
144 Star Hill Lane from Shannon M. Porter n/k/a Shannon P. Rikard to Lauren A. Pellington $193,000
535 Windmere Drive from James V. Allen and Cindy B. Allen to Brent Collins and Caroline Pohl Collins $576,000
178 Seclusion Court from Wilson Family Revocable Living Trust and Shirley Gregory Wright to Thomas Wingard and Gloria Wingard $450,000
117 Village View Way from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Michael E. West and Meredith A. West $298,561
529 Meadow Grass Lane from Adrienne M. Mitchell n/k/a Adrienne Michelle Stevens to William C. Rainaldo, Jr. $269,000
29073
1418 Kobuk Valley Court from NVR, Inc. to Amy Hughes Salyer and Anthony Charles Salyer $153,180
235 Orange Pond Court from Lisa G. Hall a/k/a Lisa Cunningham to Katie L. Newcomb $117,000
413 Crassula Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Magdalena E. Deason $155,728
70 Mayapple Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Thelma Claire Gaspar $182,834
108 Cog Hill Drive from Leif Duane Atkinson to Michael K. Smith $185,000
433 Melodybrook Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Jacob A. Shaw $231,000
1172 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Brian R. Legger and Melanie J. Legger $371,154
114 Eugene Court from Robert Ferguson and Evelyn Ferguson to Carolyn Yolanda Tillman $176,000
744 Bimini Twist Circle from Michael Nemec & Company, Inc. to Brian K. Heaberlin and Nmiranda B. Heaberlin $850,000
1008 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Vishnu V. Veerapaneni $307,440
744 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Scot Thoroughman $332,330
705 Turner Hill Drive from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Nathan Benjamin Wheeler and Heather Lee Tippett Wheeler $341,630
1044 Moore Gate Court from D.R. Horton - Crown, LLC to Beth Walker $318,000
511 Cape Jasmine Way from Maceo H. Nelson, III and Jessica S. Nelson to Jerry Martin Kotula, Jr. and Taylor Nichole Kotula $160,000
1975 Old Orangeburg Road from D.C. Hutchins to Jeffrey D. Marks, Sr. and Lauren J. Wunder $144,100
927 Cane Ash Court from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Dwayne Davon Sherman and Tiffany Louise Sherman $339,981
148 Swanhaven Drive from Jessica Cruser n/k/a Jessica Bosch and Ronald Bosch to David A. Cristinzio and Jill M. Cristinzio $320,000
217 Flinchum Place from Tanya Agullo to Reid Creel Caulder $191,500
245 Riglaw Circle from Efrain J. Berdecia and Karina Berdecia to Jeanne M. Fitzpatrick and George J. Fitzpatrick $142,000
1009 Sequoia Court from Aaron Salter and Jasmine I. Salter to Danita Capers $158,000
135 Meadow Wood Drive from Kevin Davis and Kathleen Davis to Tiffany E. Felder $129,900
112 Maple Leaf Way from Heather Lee Wheeler and Nathan Wheeler to David Christopher and Kimberly Christopher $195,000
513 Livebark Lane from Willie F. Agerton to Emily F. Scully $136,000
4262 Augusta Road from L & K Enterprises of Lexington, LLC to Sturgess Properties, LLC $200,000
229 Hallie Hills Place from Russell W. Robinette to Samantha Nichols and Ronald Nichols, Jr. $130,000
256 Cardinal Pines Lane from Chris Wilcox to Kevin Maldonado Hernandez $148,000
650 Whippoorwill Drive from Catherine B. Corley to Alexander M. Appel $182,500
220 Tennyson Drive from Norma J. Hart to Jesus S. Rivera and Jeffrey Rivera $103,000
1175 Long Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to James Peter Moran and Stacey L. Moran $397,754
131 Cardinal Drive from James C. Judy to Timothy A. Barrineau and Lydia Barrineau $111,500
339 Riglaw Circle from James Blake Kamoroff to James M. Atkinson and Trina A. Atkinson $190,900
29169
1009 D Avenue from Ryan D. Kelly to Patrick B. Kelly $136,000
416 and 418 N. Lucas St. from Bonnie Flowers Properties, LLC to Adam J. Stuhlmiller $109,000
29170
219 Lake Frances Drive from Joseph D. Bonavilla and Kristen G. Bonavilla to James M. Perry $429,000
112 Greenway Court from Kara C. Caskey and John E. Caskey to Alexis Caroline Deese Smith and Matthew Johnathon Smith $182,000
438 Laurel Mist Lane from Allen V. Hicks, Jr. to Michael James Fells and Krystee Leanne Fells $189,000
116 Dickson Hill Circle from Alexandra James to Jonathan J. Berry and Sharon S. Berry $285,000
227 Lake Frances Drive from Baxter Krutsch and Erika Krutsch to Thomas J. Harter and Amanda H. Harter $430,000
115 Wayside Drive from Steven C. Jeffcoat and Barbara J. Jeffcoat to Rawley E. Schofield and Janice H. Schofield $220,000
234 Oristo Ridge Way from Essex Homes Southeast, Inc. to Eduardo L. Sobrino $190,349
133 Hunters Mill Drive from McKinley C. Till to Karon Antoine Hopkins and Lauren Sierra Williams $175,000
309 Fox Lake Court from Michael Todd Vanmansart to Phyllis Smith Reese $189,900
105 Greenway Court from Heather Villagran and Matthew Villagran to Yabsa Boury Ndiaye $179,900
116 Travis Lane from Lynette Jean Bush to Simon R. Matthews $135,000
143 Villa Court from Carla Daniels to Thelma T. Griggs $108,000
138 Adler Road from Allison Wagenlander to Kristi Hornbsby $193,000
128 Hunters Mill Court from Navinchandra Z. Tailor and Chitraben N. Tailor to William J. Lucas $154,000
1168 W. Fairhill Drive from Walter P. Bremer to Melonee R. Hayes $120,000
126 Plum Orchard Drive from Pintar Investment Company Residential LP to Cara Jol Puerner $263,900
739 Lansford Bay Drive from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Yashica S. Brown $196,389
29172
218 Bramblewood Circle from Nathan John Payne to William Perry Styron and Amanda Jeannine Hill $184,000
29210
106 Bridgeton Road from Jewel B. Sites n/k/a Jewel B. McNelley to Liezel Panado Gonzales-Ilarina $162,000
818 Kingsbridge Road from Kay A. Lloyd to Gregory Steve Peter and Elizabeth Lalso Peter $100,000
201 Linsburg Circle from Timothy W. Stewart and Tara H. Stewart to Jason Maris and Anna Maris $185,000
116 Royal Woods Road from Paul F. Ramsey and Candice J. Ramsey to Eric Jette and Emmanuelle Jette $218,000
534 St. Andrews Road from Saba Associates, LLC to MC&R Properties, LLC $805,000
6220 St. Andrews Road from Comprehensive Auto Service, LLC to M Auto Holdings, LLC $370,000
29212
227 Shoals Landing Drive from Hurricane Construction, Inc. to Gilbert Louis Casrini and Debra G. Casrini $230,000
1337 Raintree Drive from Dayna Michelle Ducote to Dave Allan Hamilton a/k/a David Allan Hamilton $162,000
1517 N. Woodstream Road from RCN Capital Funding, LLC to VVW Development Ltd. Co. $116,000
904 Shadowleaf Court from George C. How and Jean D. How to Meng Tong Zang $220,000
123 Seafarer Lane from Turnkey Rentals, LLC to Cynthia L. Gibson $105,000
854 Shore View Drive from Brian Buck and Jacqueline Buck to Michael J. Gallery, Jr. and English M. Gallery $487,000
149 Char Oak Drive from Randall L. Smith and Rita T. Smith to Lewis Howard Bowman and Jane Hedrick Bowman $268,000
508 Timbertrail Court from David W. Schimsa and Marthalyn R. Schimsa to Deonia A. Simmons and Wanda Marie Simmons $234,900
100 Schooner Lane from Lawrence McDermott to Kendal Delaine Hall and Hiram Philip Manuel, Jr. $135,000
120 Newbond Way from Angela C. Cheek to Christopher Wilcox and Kristi Whitley Rownd $175,500
42 Crossbow Lakes Court from Christopher A. Starks and Tina W. Starks to Paul Deligt and Karen Deligt $335,000
206 Rodborough Road from Secretary of Veterans Affairs to Thunder Shahan $129,900
216 Kersey Road from Jennifer L. Mazza to Ida Gaye Ramsey $100,000
Kershaw County
29020
1914 Rowe St. from Great Southern Homes, Inc. to Richard Michael Cassady, III $178,340
2130 Lockhart Road from Dwayne Randolph and Rachel L. Randolph to Gregory Braswell and Martha Braswell $309,900
1962 Lystra Road from Jackie I. Jowers to Ronald W. Douglas and Lisa M. Douglas $320,000
403 Bruce Drive from Tim A. Bowers and Cynthia L. Bowers to Dwayne E. Randolph and Rachel Randolph $157,500
60 Brookwoode Road from Janice Coley to Emily M. Avant and Joseph B. Avant $198,500
2 Mr. Lloyds Woods Drive from James W. Sharpe, Jr. and Kathryn S. Sharpe to Robert O. Smith and Katherine S. Smith $375,000
829 Hunter Hill Road from David S. Tinsley and Susan M. Tinsley to Kevin Scott Robinson $277,000
51 Benttree lane from Susan B. Coble to Richard Jones $205,000
29045
253 Jeffers Circle from Kimberly Ann Johnson and Mark Johnson to Carina Aguilar $105,000
115 Painted Pony Court from Joseph B. Farrington and Ansley J. Farrington to John Roderick McKree and Casey Law McKree $174,900
24 Cobble Stone Lane from Benjamin M. Lipton to Brenna M.F. Rich and Eric D. Rich $167,000
33 Lacebark Lane from James S. Eberle to Stanley A. Davis, Sr. $151,500
44 Nature Lane from Malgorzata J. Karpinski to John D. Nelligan and Amanda M. Nelligan $157,385
2604 Bowen St. from Stephen D. Beck and Lori Beck to Adrian Figueroa and Shelley L. Palmer-Figueroa $270,000
29 Saughtree Lane from Leroy Burrows and Latoyia Legette n/k/a Latoyia Burrows to Samuel K. Ard, II and Meredith J. Ard $195,000
10 Rosewalk Lane from Bobbie McLaughlin to Eric S. Corbin $240,000
29078
115 Dru Lane from White Pond Properties, LLC to Elena Jessica McFarlane and Charles Edmundson $242,000
22 Heatherwood Drive from Erik R. Boykin and Lauren M. Boykin to Nicole J. Brunson and Gregory Brunson, Sr. $180,000
29128
5A & 5B Red Bank Road from Margaret S. McKoy Revocable Trust to Cynthia M. Volpe $340,000
29130
1688 Lake Road from Daniel P. Herres to Ryan A. Bowers and Kelly M. Bowers $200,000
