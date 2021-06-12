Cayce SC event venue, gallery and work space opens near the Riverwalk

State and Frink at 2025 State St. in Cayce is a new event venue with local art from Cayce Arts Guild members displayed throughout. Provided

State and Frink Events, Gallery and Workspace held its grand opening Friday on State Street in Cayce, South Carolina.

Ashley Hunter, owner of the public relations and digital consulting firm MPA Strategies, created the business to be an event venue and a place for members of the Cayce Arts Guild to display their work.

The venue has different rooms available for rent, as well as a conference room for work space. State and Frink doubles as a gallery opportunity for local artists.

“I just think it’s the perfect fit. It’s right in the middle of the River Arts District,” said Cayce’s mayor, Elise Partin. “And it’s already gorgeously decorated.”

The Hoffman Room can accommodate 8-12 people at the conference table and includes use of a smart television. The Gallery space is 1,100 square feet and can hold 60-100 people, depending on the arrangement. The Gallery has a catering prep space and lounge area.

State and Frink is currently displaying 41 pieces of art from 20 Guild members, according to Renea Eshleman, president of the Cayce Arts Guild.

Hunter positioned the business to meet people’s needs for a gathering space now that South Carolina is reopened after the pandemic. She said her daughters Lillie and Cate inspired her to work hard and be creative in her new business endeavor.

“As our state reopens, there is a need for spaces that feel safe while also being versatile and affordable so that businesses, nonprofits, organizations and families can begin to come together once again,” Hunter said on State and Frink’s website.

The business is named for its location on the corner of State and Frink streets. It is next door to State of the Art Pottery Studio and Piecewise Coffee.

The gallery is not an open storefront due to events, but you can schedule a time to look at the art by emailing Hunter at ahunter@mpastrategies.com.

You can rent The Gallery space for the day for between $675-$800 or for $100 per hour. The Hoffman Room costs $275 per day or $75 per hour. For more information on renting the space, visit stateandfrink.com.