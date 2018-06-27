Exclusive: New locally owned restaurant coming to Lexington's Main Street

A new locally owned restaurant is headed for Lexington's West Main Street.
RF's Corner Grill will open at 712 W. Main St. in the Food Lion-anchored shopping center behind the Lexington Post Office. It will be on the corner of the shopping center, next to Musician Supply.
The name is a play on the name of the owner, Arif Rizvi, who most recently owned and operated One Taco Two Taco on Sunset Boulevard across from Lowes Foods. One Taco Two Taco closed in December when Rizvi's business partner, Jeff Zona, died.
The new project has been on Rizvi's mind for some time, he said, and features regional tastes from his own life — the global East, the South and most notably his home here in South Carolina.
"Of course we have an array of tacos, chimichangas, rice bowls — the best sellers from the old shop with great taste-binding, tantalizing sandwiches including the Cuban," said Rizvi, who also opened and previously owned Rue 77 on Assembly Street in Columbia. "Smoked wings, creative burgers, steaks, lobster rolls and duck-based finger foods and seasonal salads are all fair game. I love to bake bread, hence complementary bread with sweet garlic butter (will be served) to all tables. (There will also be) 20-plus beer taps, and a robust drink menu."
The restaurant will also have an all-year outside patio.
Rizvi hopes to open RF's Corner Grill in October.
