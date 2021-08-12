SC health officials report more than 3,000 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

More from the series COVID-19 spikes again in South Carolina Many South Carolina counties have re-entered high coronavirus transmission rates per CDC data. Here’s the latest on the delta variant surge, COVID-19 guidance and more in SC. Expand All

South Carolina’s daily COVID-19 case count is rising again after previously seeing lower numbers of new infections for four consecutive days, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control.

The agency reported 2,181 new confirmed cases and 974 probable cases on Thursday, just shy of the summer peak of 3,511 reported last week. The state also reported nine confirmed deaths. Three additional deaths were listed as probable.

Though new daily cases were on a slight decline earlier in the week, the state has been seeing the highest number of COVID-19 infections since February.

The highly contagious delta variant is likely responsible for the majority of new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina, according to state health officials. The exact number of delta cases is unknown because only a fraction of confirmed cases undergo genome sequencing, the process used to determine the variant.

Of the 19,126 COVID-19 tests conducted, 16.2% came back positive. This percentage indicates a very high rate of transmission, according to CDC indicators.

Percent positive refers to the number of positive COVID-19 tests in relation to all COVID-19 tests conducted.

More than 531,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic, and another 120,000 infections have been identified as probable COVID-19 cases.

Health officials recommend wearing a face mask and getting the coronavirus vaccine to help limit the spread of the virus. South Carolina currently has a 45% vaccination rate, one of the lowest in the country.