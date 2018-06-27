Traffic moving on I-20 again after overturned truck closes lanes

Traffic on Interstate 20 is moving again after an overturned truck closed the eastbound lanes Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 3:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-20, about a mile east of Broad River Road, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Details are still limited, but the crash blocked all eastbound lanes. The S.C. Department of Transportation said just after 6 a.m. that the crash was cleared and all lanes had reopened.
DOT cameras show eastbound traffic at a standstill in the area earlier. WIS-10 reported around 5:30 a.m. that crews are working to tow the overturned box truck away.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
Check back for updates.
Comments