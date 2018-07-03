'He was like a brother': Friends remember Lexington teen killed in ATV accident

Friends of the Lexington teenager killed in a weekend ATV accident are remembering him as a caring friend with "the goofiest laugh" and a love for rock and old country music.
Bailey Sexton Endsley, 17, was riding an all-terrain vehicle across Truex Road in the Batesburg-Leesville area just before 1 p.m. Saturday when he was fatally struck by a tractor-trailer, Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said. The Lexington teenager was not wearing a helmet and died from multiple traumatic injuries, she said.
The driver of the truck stopped to render aid, and the crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Endsley was a rising senior at Lexington High School, a district spokeswoman confirmed.
Natalie Parham, 17, said she and Endsley dated for a short time and then became good friends.
"He was a joker," she said. "He was so funny. He loved to make everybody happy. He was so sweet. I cannot tell you how sweet this guy is."
In addition to spending time outdoors and riding four-wheelers, Endsley loved music — especially rock and old country — and regularly supported his friends' band when they performed, Parham said.
Kimberly McNelly, 19, described Endsley as her best friend and said they hung out nearly every day at one point.
"We'd always go to each other's house, walk around the neighborhood, listen to music and talk about what we were going through," she said. "He had the goofiest laugh — very loud. It was just different."
Endsley also enjoyed spending time with his mother, McNelly said.
For Taylor Miles, 16, it was the Netflix nights, talking about life and what they did on the weekend, and stressing together about upcoming exams that she'll miss.
"He always walked me to all my classes," she said. "He was like a brother to me."
Miles described Endsley as a "chick magnet" and said they first met because he had a crush on her.
"He stood me up on accident because he fell asleep," she said, laughing. "Because that's mostly what Bailey did was sleep."
Their group of friends always saved the sour raisins served in their school's cafeteria, which only Endsley liked, Miles said.
"Bailey kept a stash of them in his book bag and he ate them all the time," she said. "That was one of Bailey's things. We would give him sour raisins and nobody understood why he liked them. He was like, 'I can't believe you guys don't like these. You are disgraceful.'"
Lexington County leads the state in traffic deaths this year with 42 fatalities so far compared to 24 at this time last year, according to numbers released Monday by the S.C. Department of Public Safety.
