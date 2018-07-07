Maybe more cars but definitely more cops on these Lexington Roads this weekend

Lexington County Sheriff's Department is actively patrolling a number of roads this weekend in Lexington County. Here are the roads deputies will be on, looking out for speeding, DUI and unfastened seat belts:
- Casa Dell Road
- Barr Road
- Brodie Road
- Jessamine Road
- Lake Murrar Dam
- Linewood Drive
- Miranda Road
- Rabbit Road
- Rhoda Rish Road
- Westside Drive
The Lexington sheriff's department is cautioning people about the potential of more vehicles being on the road this weekend. Since it's the end of the holiday week, people are driving back from vacation the department says.
