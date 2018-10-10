Fire reported at Lexington boat manufacturer

The Lexington Police Department and the Lexington County Fire Service are at Tidewater Boats in the Red Bank area of Lexington, where a forklift caught on fire around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday, county spokesperson Harrison Cahill said.
Emergency responders put out the fire and were in the manufacturing facility afterward trying to flush out remaining smoke and assess damage to company property. There were no injuries, according to Cahill.
Tidewater Boats is a local company that was founded in 2005 in Lexington County and employs about 200 workers. Workers were in the building when the fire started, but they had evacuated before emergency responders arrived.
Lexington PD posted on its social media accounts to avoid the area while emergency responders are working.
