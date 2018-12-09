3 dead in SC home from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, police say

Three men were found dead in York County Saturday of what appears to be carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

The men were found at about 5 p.m. in a home on Cherry Street, off Celriver Road north of Rock Hill, near the Catawba River, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The men were found unconscious and were not breathing, according to a sheriff’s office press release.

All three victims are Hispanic men, Faris said. The youngest is around 25 years old, Faris said. The other two victims were ages 29 and 37.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the identities of the victims.

Responding officers found a generator being worked on in the house, as well as a heater and other items, Faris said.

Sheriff’s officials said the investigation showed no signs of foul play, but Riverview firefighters reported “elevated levels of carbon monoxide” in the house.

Faris urged people not to use any machinery, grills, or other equipment indoors.

Chuck Haynes, York County Emergency Management Director, said officials from his office responded, but police and the coroner’s office are handling the investigation.

Haynes urged people to only heat their homes safely during cold weather.