Local

Truck overturns, closes section of major Columbia road, fire department reports

By Noah Feit

December 12, 2018 08:11 PM

A truck spilling sand has closed a portion of Garners Ferry Road.
A truck spilling sand has closed a portion of Garners Ferry Road. Columbia Fire Department
A truck spilling sand has closed a portion of Garners Ferry Road. Columbia Fire Department

An 18-wheel tractor-trailer overturned on a busy Columbia road Wednesday night, spilling its contents and blocking traffic.

The truck was carrying “chicken byproduct” which spilled all over Garners Ferry Road when the truck ended up on its side, the Columbia Fire Department reported.

The truck overturned near the intersection with Highway 601 and was blocking all lanes of travel, according to the fire department, which reported the crash just before 8 p.m.

Because of the spill, traffic was being diverted onto Highway 601 to avoid the wreck, the fire department reported.

According to the fire department, no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

There was no word on what caused the truck to overturn.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

 

Noah Feit

Noah Feit is a Real Time reporter with The State and McClatchy Carolinas Regional Team. The award-winning journalist has worked for multiple newspapers since starting his career in 1999.

  Comments  