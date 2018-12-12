Truck overturns, closes section of major Columbia road, fire department reports

An 18-wheel tractor-trailer overturned on a busy Columbia road Wednesday night, spilling its contents and blocking traffic.
The truck was carrying “chicken byproduct” which spilled all over Garners Ferry Road when the truck ended up on its side, the Columbia Fire Department reported.
The truck overturned near the intersection with Highway 601 and was blocking all lanes of travel, according to the fire department, which reported the crash just before 8 p.m.
Because of the spill, traffic was being diverted onto Highway 601 to avoid the wreck, the fire department reported.
According to the fire department, no injuries were reported and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
There was no word on what caused the truck to overturn.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
