Fire destroys 4 buildings in SC city’s downtown

Investigators are trying to determine what caused the fire that destroyed four buildings in downtown Bamberg overnight.
Firefighters were called to a fire in a building on Main Street around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Chief Timmie Taylor told WLTX. The fire spread to three other buildings nearby.
The fire started in an antique shop, reports WRDW. The antique shop and another building collapsed.
“It’s the nightmare that we’ve been not waiting on, but expecting to happen sooner or later and it did happen,” Taylor told WACH Fox. “So we did contain it. We lost four buildings, but we could’ve lost the whole side.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
