1 killed, 1 injured in overnight Irmo house fire

One person was killed and another injured in an overnight house fire in Irmo, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported just after 3 a.m. Thursday, the Irmo Fire Department said on Facebook. WIS reported that the fire was on the 1400 block of Waterwood Drive, which is just off St. Andrews Drive.
The house was on fire and full of smoke when police and firefighters arrived, Irmo fire officials said. Crews entered the blaze and pulled one person out.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second was taken to a Lexington hospital, officials said.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Lexington County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
