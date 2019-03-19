Okurrrt! Cardi B is coming to Columbia. Here’s what you need to know

Hotter than a Somali, fur coat, Ferrari — Grammy Award-winning artist Cardi B is coming to Columbia.

Colonial Life Arena announced Tuesday morning that Cardi B will perform Sunday, May 12 for MayDay-Cardi B and Friends.

Tickets for the show will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday and will be available through Ticketmaster or at ticketmaster.com.

She last performed in Columbia in September 2017 for the “Fall Ball.”

A native of the Bronx, New York, Cardi B became an internet sensation after several of her posts and videos went viral on Vine and Instagram, according to a release. From 2015 to 2017, she appeared as a regular cast member on the VH1 reality television series “Love & Hip Hop: New York” to follow her music aspirations, and released two mixtapes which jumpstarted her career to the multi-platinum artist of today.

Cardi B won the Grammy for Best Rap Album last year for “Invasion of Privacy,” and has been nominated for six other Grammys in 2017 and 2018.

She is the latest big entertainer to come through Columbia in recent years, following Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Imagine Dragons, Pink and, most recently, Elton John.

