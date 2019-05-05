21-year-old killed when SUV overturns in Midlands crash, troopers say

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A Sumter County man died when the SUV he was a passenger in crashed early Saturday, according to troopers.

The crash happened around 3:45 a.m. on U.S. 76, according to Cpl. Judd Jones of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

A GMC Yukon was traveling east when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and overturned several times, Jones said. It was not clear Sunday what caused the car to go off the roadway.

The driver, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with injuries, Jones said. There was no word on the extent of his injuries. A passenger in the SUV was killed.

Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker identified the passenger Saturday night as 21-year-old Hunter Christmas, of Biddle Road in Sumter. Christmas died at the scene, Baker said. An autopsy will be conducted Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The crash remains under investigation by the coroner’s office and the Highway Patrol.