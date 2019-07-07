Local
Driver killed, child injured in Midlands crash
A driver was killed and a child injured in a Newberry County crash, the S.C. Highway Patrol said late Saturday.
The deadly crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday on S.C. 391 near Mt. Pilgrim Church Road in Newberry County, according to Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the Highway Patrol.
A Chevrolet van was traveling south on S.C. 391 when the van went off the right side of the road, where it hit a culvert and overturned, Sutherland said. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital and later died.
The identity has not yet been released by the Newberry County Coroner’s Office.
A child in the passenger seat, who also was not wearing a seat belt, was injured and taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital, Sutherland said. The child’s condition was not available.
