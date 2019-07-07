Woman plunges 60 feet off waterfall, waits hours for difficult rescue, SC officials say

How to stay safe around waterfalls Leigh Ann Angle, park ranger, gives tips about hiking at South Mountains State Park. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Leigh Ann Angle, park ranger, gives tips about hiking at South Mountains State Park.

It took rescuers hours to reach a woman who plummeted down a South Carolina waterfall while hiking Saturday, Oconee County Emergency Services said.

The woman was at Blue Hole Falls when she fell 50 to 60 feet just before 3 p.m., WSPA reported.

Oconee County Fire Chief Charlie King said rescue crews needed more than two hours to build “multiple rope systems” to reach the woman, according to WYFF. Close to 40 people assisted in the rescue, per WSPA.

When rescuers got to her at the bottom of the falls, they discovered she suffered a “significant injury,” WHNS reported.

The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Greenville in a medical helicopter, WYFF reported.

Updated information on the woman’s condition was not available.

King said hiking to Blue Hole Falls is easy, but it is dangerous to leave the trail, and asks all visitors to be safe, responsible and “totally prepared,” per WHNS.

The Mountain Rest attraction is called “a popular summertime swimming hole and waterfall destination,” by HD Carolina.

