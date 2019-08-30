Former Benedict football player pleads guilty to ‘brutal, predatory’ 5 Points rape

Police video of sexual assault suspect Columbia police are looking for the man in this video in connection with a sexual assault in Five Points. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Columbia police are looking for the man in this video in connection with a sexual assault in Five Points.

A judge in Richland County called the crime “horrible, brutal” and a “predatory attack upon a young lady.” Darius Nelson, a former football player for Benedict College, pleaded guilty to kidnapping, battering and raping a a woman in Five Points nearly two years ago.

The Columbia Police Department accused Nelson of forcing a woman to a secluded area in the 700 block of Saluda Avenue, near Walgreens, around 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2017, and sexually assaulting her.

Benedict officials removed Nelson from the school when he was charged. A judge denied him bail and he spent almost 2 years in jail awaiting court proceedings before pleading guilty.

The crime occurred in November 2017. Video and DNA evidence presented in court made the charges undeniable, according to prosecution and the defense.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Check back The State will publish more complete story on the case and the court proceedings.