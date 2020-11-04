Body of missing Lexington man found, coroner’s office says

The week-long search for a missing Lexington man ended when his body was discovered in the area near where he was last seen, the Saluda County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Tucker Roundtree Morris was discovered in a heavily-wooded area at about 5:30 p.m. Monday, Chief Investigator Angie Rita told The State.

A hunter who leased property off Duncan Road in Saluda County found the missing 26-year-old’s body, Rita said.

That’s near Pet Solutions in Ward, where Morris was employed and was last seen by coworkers when leaving his job on Oct. 26, according to the Saluda County Sheriff’s Office. That’s about 30 miles west of Lexington County.

An autopsy was performed in Newberry, and foul play has been ruled out in Morris’ death, according to the coroner’s office.

The autopsy showed Morris died the day he went missing, Rita said.

“This is a small community, and a small county, and we were rooting for Tucker to be found in a different way,” Rita said. “It’s unfortunate we found him the way we did.”

The death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, the sheriff’s office, and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division — which assisted in the search.

