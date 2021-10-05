Richland County Council chair election pitted old guard versus fresh vision

Richland County Councilman Paul Livingston wished everyone on council a happy New Year’s to begin their Tuesday evening meeting. But 2021 will be the same as the last two years in one way for council.

The council elected Livingston as its chair for a third consecutive year. The vote, which would usually be a boring raising of hands, had some drama as it pitted a veteran captain steadying the ship versus a young leader offering a new path for the scandal-rocked county.

Livingston’s two decades of experience won out despite a fresh cadre of new council members who have yet to serve with him and who represent a changing of the guard for Richland County Council.

With eight of 11 members voting for Livingston, he beat out first-term Councilwoman Chakisse Newton.

He thanked council members for their vote of confidence during the meeting.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“I clearly understand the importance and significance of the role as chair and will continue to do the best job I can do,” Livingston said.

While no sparks flew at council’s session, those vying for chair did some chest pounding in letters to members.

Livingston may have won the vote but it was Newton who put the election into the most succinct terms — the old versus the new — for a council tasked with righting at least five years of controversy.

“We are the Capital County and we should lead like the Capital County,” Newton said in a Dec. 31 letter to council members. “You have a choice on Tuesday to make that happen. We can continue with the style that hasn’t always served us or we can move in a direction that will give our constituents, and ourselves as a body, the future we deserve.”

In his own letter written on Dec. 29, Livingston, who has been on council since 1995, said his experience would help council overcome their challenges.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“I believe that I can continue to help move us forward and provide the stability and institutional knowledge so needed at this time,” he wrote to council members.

He touted accomplishments while chair such as garnering over $600 million in economic development investments and over a thousand new jobs and transitioning the beset Penny Tax Program to county management.

The chair of council has no different power than other members but provides guidance and leadership to the council. The chair helps set the tone and pace of council’s sessions.

In the past five years, Richland County Council has been plagued by allegations of mismanagement.

In 2015, the Department of Revenue contended that Richland County had wrongly spent millions from its Penny Tax Program, which was approved by voters in 2012 as an effort to overhaul county roads, finance infrastructure projects and fund a bus system. In 2020, the county was ordered to pay back $32 million to the program.

In one case of procedural confusion, members called for a surprise vote to fire former Administer Gerald Seals in 2018. Seals challenged the vote, saying council did not follow state law, and members had to vote a week later to suspend Seals before reaching an agreement for him to resign. Council’s decision to settle with Seals for about $1 million was later invalidated by a state judge.

Most recently, criminal corruption charges were filed against former Councilwoman Dalhi Myers. State prosecutors accused Myers of misspending public money as a council member on personal trips, including one to Greece, among other allegations.

Richland voters seemed to have tired of council’s controversies.

Of the 11 members, all but three are in their first term. Councilwoman Yvonne McBride is in her second term and former Councilman Chip Jackson died while in office in August 2020. Only councilmen Bill Malinowski and Paul Livingston have served more than two terms. Malinowski has been on council since 2007.

Tuesday afternoon, five council members elected in November were sworn in.

But those five new members did not align with their fellow first-term colleagues, Newton and council members Allison Terracio and Joe Walker, who were elected in 2018 to four-year terms. Terracio and Walker nominated Newton as chair.

Livingston’s election was also unusual in that council typically doesn’t elect the same chair for a third consecutive year. Usually, a chair serves for two consecutive one-year terms before council makes a change.

“The difficult decision to seek re-election as your Chair was made after much self-examination as well as sincere deliberation with constituents, community and business leaders, and colleagues,” Livingston said in his letter.

Members elected McBride as vice chair. She would run meetings in Livingston’s absence.