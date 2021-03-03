Help needed finding missing teen, Richland County deputies say

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the community’s help in finding a missing child.

DeSante Sanchez, 13, was last seen Tuesday leaving his home on Wilson McCoy Road in Eastover, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s near the intersection with Garners Ferry Road.

The teenager’s family says it’s out of character for him to leave home and not be in contact, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department described Sanchez as a 5-foot-5, 150-pound teen with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with the word “Marines” in yellow letters on the front, with blue jeans, black shoes, and he had a gray backpack.

Anyone who sees Sanchez or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

Earlier Wednesday, the sheriff’s department asked for help locating a missing 80-year-old man, and he was found safe shortly after the plea.

