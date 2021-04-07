Head of The COMET Columbia bus system, John Andoh, resigns to pursue another job

The CEO and executive director of the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority, known as The COMET, resigned from his position April 5 in order to pursue another job, he told The State.

In a special meeting called by The COMET’s board of directors on April 5, John Andoh announced his resignation and the board accepted, according to spokesperson Pamela Bynoe-Reed. Andoh was in a five-year contract with The COMET with a $140,000 salary, the Free Times reported.

Andoh led the COMET since 2018. During his tenure, he negotiated a new agreement with the University of South Carolina to operate its transit services; implemented an agreement to partner with taxis, Uber and Lyft for people people 65 and over or people with disabilities; and expanded grocery store transportation for people who live in areas without food stories, according to Comet board Chairman Derrick Huggins.

He also led the team through the COVID-19 pandemic by implementing new safety protocols for drivers and passengers.

As the board begins searching for a new executive director, LeRoy DesChamps will serve as the interim executive director, according to a statement from The COMET.

DesChamps is the transit authority’s chief operating officer and the director of administration and operations. He oversees and directs all administrative and operational programs at The COMET and has 25 years of leadership experience.

Andoh did not say where he will be working next, but said he will make an announcement after April 19 about his new position.