Proposed cell tower made to look like a tree in Rosewood neighborhood back on agenda

A 100-foot cell tower, made to look like a pine tree, is being proposed for the 3600 block of Rosewood Drive, and will be considered by Columbia’s zoning board this week. In this simulation from the zoning board packet, the arrow is pointing to how the tower would look from the intersection of Rosewood and South Kilbourne. From the Columbia Board of Zoning Appeals agenda packet

A proposal to construct a 100-foot tall cell tower made to look like a tree in Columbia’s Rosewood neighborhood is back on the city’s zoning board agenda several months after being sidelined.

The Board of Zoning Appeals will consider a measure Thursday that would allow Mount Pleasant’s Optima Towers to construct a stealth “monopine” wireless tower at 3624 Rosewood Drive, near South Kilbourne Road. The item was initially on the zoning board’s February agenda, but was deferred.

According to city paperwork, the nearly 100-foot cell tower would serve T-Mobile, Dish Wireless and other broadband carriers. Monopine cell towers, which have gained popularity in recent years, are designed to resemble a tree. In this case, the tower would be made to look like a pine tree.

Other stealth cell towers made to look like trees have risen in South Carolina. There’s at least one in Columbia, at 4039 Trenholm Road.

A 2,000-square-foot building sits on the property at 3624 Rosewood, and city filings indicate it will be used to house the equipment for the communications tower. The company proposing the tower says in its zoning application that “the proposed stealth facility will have no impact on the aesthetic character of the area, as it will simply have the appearance of a pine tree and a typical building in the area.” The various carriers that utilize the tower would only visit roughly once a month, the filings said.

But some neighbors are already expressing concern to the zoning board.

“This tower is not aesthetically right or compatible for the area,” resident Jessie Ford wrote to the board in a letter included in its Thursday agenda packet. “I also have environmental concerns since my house sits directly across from it. The area is vibrant with residences and businesses which leaves no room for a cell tower. Please take my thoughts into your decision to hopefully vote ‘no’ on the tower.”

Resident Michael Oana wrote to the board and suggested the tower could be placed in a more commercial area, such as near Midlands Technical College, which is located about a mile away.

And Moss Avenue homeowner Ryan Games wrote to the board saying he has concerns about the tower, specifically about “aesthetics, public safety, and character.”

Discussions about a cell tower were taking place as far back as 2017, when some residents expressed their opposition to the project. The item was eventually withdrawn from the zoning board’s consideration.

But there have been some changes to the project compared to the initial proposal in 2017. For one, the proposed tower has been shrunk from 130-feet to 100-feet. The tower also now would be constructed more toward the middle of the Rosewood parcel, and the building on the property would not have occupants, but would be used for equipment storage.

The Board of Zoning Appeals meets at 4 p.m. Thursday.