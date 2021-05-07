Midlands school district wins teacher, superintendent of the year

From left, Lexington-Richland 5 Superintendent Christina Melton, Chapin High School’s Amy Carter, and S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman. Carter received South Carolina’s Teacher of the Year award this week. Provided

One Midlands school district can claim both the best teacher and the best superintendent in the state.

This week, it was announced that Lexington-Richland 5 hosts the winners of both awards for the 2020-21 school year. Chapin High School’s Amy Carter has been awarded South Carolina’s teacher of the year by the S.C. Department of Education. District Superintendent Christina Melton has also been named the state’s superintendent of the year.

An English teacher for 21 years, Carter was praised for how she “uses literature as a basis for genuine connection with students of all ability levels ranging from grades 9-12 and uses that rapport to help them become readers, writers, and storytellers in their own right,” according to a press release announcing the award.

“Amy’s leadership in and outside her classroom , and dedication to her students have uniquely qualified her for this prestigious honor,” said S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman.

As Teacher of the Year, Carter will act as a roving ambassador for public education, including the teacher cadet program where she will mentor young educators on the path to teaching in other S.C. classrooms. Carter also wins $25,000 and the use of a new BMW for one year.

Melton also won her position’s highest award this week from the S.C. Association of School Administrators.

“Dr. Melton leads District 5 with an intentional, measured approach that exemplifies professionalism and grace; it is these qualities that have allowed her to skillfully guide the district through the many challenges brought on during the 2020–21 academic year” the Lexington-Richland 5 school board said in a statement announcing Melton’s win.

“Dr. Melton has exemplified leadership in critical situation, a dedication to community welfare, and the ability to inspire those around her to continue persevering in the face of adversity.”

Beth Phibbs, the executive director of the association, praised Melton for her work as a past president and board member of the SCASA.

“Dr. Melton has consistently demonstrated that the teachers and students in Lexington-Richland School District 5 are her priority and she works hard to be their voice,” Phibbs said. “Her positive attitude and strength enable her to lead her district to the level of excellence that the students deserve and the community expects.”

This is the second year in a row Lexington-Richland 5 has won the South Carolina’s teacher of the year honor. Sarah Gams, an English teacher at Spring Hill High School, won the title last year.