Downtown Columbia hotel voted one of the best boutique hotels in the US

Hotel Trundle, located at 1224 Taylor St. in Columbia, has been nominated for USA Today’s “Best 10” hotels in the country. Spruce Strategies

Columbia’s Hotel Trundle has placed among the best historic hotels in the country, according to a readers poll from USA Today.

The hotel, located in the heart of the Main Street District in downtown Columbia, placed fifth among 20 contenders vying for USA Today’s “best 10” national competition.

Each year, USA Today allows readers around the country to select the “best 10” for a variety of subjects, including food, lodging and travel.

“We would not have won this without the support of everyone that knows what Hotel Trundle is and what we are all about,” said Rita Patel, owner and founder of the hotel.

“Incredible and unexpected is an understatement because it started with a dream to do something we thought we’d never be able to, have our own boutique hotel, and now we are recognized by USA TODAY just three and a half years after opening. The majority of this win should be credited to our incredible team. They are our backbone, hands down.”

The boutique hotel, located at 1224 Taylor St., features 41 rooms spread across three buildings. It was brought to life by owners Marcus Munse and Rita Patel in 2018. The couple renovated a trio of vacant commercial buildings that date back to 1914, turning them into one of the city’s most unique vacation destinations. Its interior features a trendy blend of exposed brick and plaster, stamped tin ceilings, local art and plush bedding. Guests are greeted with locally sourced treats.

The $200-a-night hotel is surrounded by some of the best attractions in Columbia, sitting just 1 mile from the S.C. State Museum and 3 miles from the Riverbanks Zoo. It has been featured in a variety of magazines and online publications and has a 9.5 rating on Trivago.com.

In 2019, Hotel Trundle was also selected to join the Southern Living Hotel Collection, a group of 24 hotels and inns picked by Southern Living editors that “embody the essence of exceptional Southern hospitality,” the magazine said.