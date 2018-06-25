Columbia man killed in DUI-related crash. The driver survived, coroner says

A Columbia man was killed in a DUI-related crash this weekend, according to the Lexington County Coroner's Office.
The crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 178 near Forts Pond Road in Pelion, Coroner Margaret Fisher said in a release Sunday night. Robert Andrew Mays, 40, of Columbia, died at an area hospital earlier Sunday.
Mays was the passenger in a vehicle that was traveling east on U.S. 178 when the driver tried to pass another car, swerved back into the right lane and lost control of the car, Fisher said. The vehicle exited the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch and overturned several times.
Mays was ejected, Fisher said. The driver, who was under the influence, had non-life threatening injuries.
It is unknown if Mays or the driver were wearing seat belts, Fisher said.
The release did not indicate what the driver was allegedly under the influence of or the level of impairment. Additional details about the crash, including the driver's identity and charges they are facing, have not yet been released by the S.C. Highway Patrol.
This was the second fatal collision in Lexington County this weekend. A 19-year-old bicyclist was killed Friday night in a hit-and-run in the Red Bank area.
