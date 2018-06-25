He stabbed his ex-wife 20 times at the Cayce Riverwalk. He may get out of prison at 55

A West Columbia man who stabbed his ex-wife 20 times at the Cayce Riverwalk will spend 23 years in prison for her attempted murder, according to a Eleventh Circuit Deputy Solicitor's office statement.
Joshua Brown, 32, pleaded guilty to attempted murder charges Friday to the August 2015 stabbing, which happened in the Granby Landing area of the Cayce Riverwalk, according to the statement.
The woman — who was legally separated from Brown — agreed to meet him at the pathway to discuss their situation, she testified, according to the statement. During the walk, Brown became angry and pulled out a knife.
He stabbed her and dragged her off of the path, according to the statement. Brown continued to stab her in the back while she laid face down and pretended to be dead.
After stabbing the woman in the chest, torso, back arms and hands, Brown covered her with leaves and left, according to the statement. The woman then walked to the Congaree River and floated to the Granby Landing dock, where she held on until a kayaker found her.
After a man hunt, Brown was found at his girlfriend's home and arrested.
Comments