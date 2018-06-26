Baby burned severely. Lexington County parents waited 2 days to get help, police say

Two parents were arrested after waiting two days to get medical help after their baby was severely burned, according to a Lexington County Sheriff's Department statement.
John Argoe, 29, and Megan Argoe, 25, were brought into custody after a family member noticed the second- and third-degree burns on the baby's body, according to the statement.
The baby suffered injuries on 34 percent of its body after an unspecified incident on June 18, according to the statement. Medical staff said the child was also "severely malnourished."
The Argoes were charged with unlawful conduct toward a child and were taken to the Lexington County Detention Center.
Comments