3 men robbed a Cayce Waffle House, and now they're on the loose

Cayce police are investigating the overnight armed robbery of a Waffle House restaurant.
The robbery happened Tuesday night at the Waffle House on the 1800 block of Airport Boulevard, according to Ashley Hunter, spokeswoman for the Cayce Department of Public Safety.
Three men entered the business, one of them carrying a gun, Hunter said. They left with an undisclosed amount of cash.
No injuries were reported, Hunter said.
It was not immediately clear if Tuesday's robbery is connected to a rash of recent robberies at other Lexington County businesses that involved multiple suspects.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
