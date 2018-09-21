Body found in Irmo woods, Lexington County deputies investigate

A body was found in a wooded area in Irmo Thursday afternoon, according to a Tweet from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies were on the scene off of Piney Grove Road at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday after someone was found dead, according to the Tweet.
Though the sheriff’s department did not release any information on the suspected cause of death, deputies said they are not currently searching for suspects, according to the Tweet. They also believe there is no “threat to the public.”
