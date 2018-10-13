SC man charged after drug deal gone wrong led to woman getting shot in the face

In front of the emergency room entrance the Jeep was riddled with bullet holes.

An Orangeburg County deputy’s police report describes the scene of an drug deal gone wrong that led to two women being hospitalized with one woman being shot in the face. The incident happened on Oct. 1. Now a man is charged with that alleged shooting.

The deputy went to an Orangeburg area hospital in response to three women being shot at. The victims’ three stories come together to depict the events that night.

The women went to a residential area about 5 miles from South Carolina State University. They were set to meet a man who went by the name Rizz to buy marijuana, according to the police report. When they turned on the street where they were to meet Rizz, an SUV was stopped in the middle of the street.

The woman in the passenger seat said she saw a man peak from behind the SUV. He pulled out a gun and started shooting at them, she told the deputy.

The driver ducked down and threw the car in reverse, backing into a street out of sight of the gunman. She started feeling a burning sensation in her arm and realized she was shot.

The women went to the hospital where the deputy saw that the passenger had been hit by a gun shot to the face. She was still able to talk to him.

The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department began a manhunt for the shooter, who it identified as Jaquan Jackson of Orangeburg. They enlisted the US Marshal’s Service to help them find the suspect. After alluding police for about 9 days, deputies and Marshal found and arrested Jackson in West Columbia on Oct 10.

“This person has shown he is an extreme danger to our community,” Organeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said in a statement. “It’s bad enough he fired into a car not knowing who was even in the vehicle. There were three adults in this case but there could have been a child inside.”

Jackson is charged with three counts of attempted murder. He was denied bond by an Orangeburg magistrate and will be held in for his trial.