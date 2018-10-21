Laquan Hanley
Inmate who escaped from SC facility was serving time for Richland County convictions

By Teddy Kulmala

October 21, 2018 09:40 AM

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Police in South Carolina are searching for an inmate who walked away from a pre-release center early Sunday.

Laquan Patrick Hanley, 27, walked away from the Palmer Pre-release Center in Florence around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, the S.C. Department of Corrections said.

Hanley was serving a seven-year sentence for convictions on charges of kidnapping, burglary and attempted armed robbery in Richland County, according to the corrections website.

He is described as a black male about 5-foot-7 and 156 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hanley’s whereabouts is asked to call 877-349-2130 or your local law enforcement agency.

