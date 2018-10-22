Columbia man went missing, found dead counties away

A man who was reported missing from Columbia last week was found dead in Orangeburg County, according to a Tweet from the Columbia Police Department.
John Hewett, who was reported missing Thursday, was found over the weekend inside the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department’s jurisdiction, according to the Tweet.
Hewett, 62, was reported missing after he didn’t come home after work Thursday, according to a police statement. His family last saw him at his home on Gadsden Street.
The family described the disappearance as uncharacteristic, according to the statement.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.
Comments