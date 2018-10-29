17-year-old killed in Rosewood shooting

A teenager was killed in a shooting at a Rosewood apartment complex Sunday night, according to authorities.
The shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 400 block of Deerwood Street, which is just off Rosewood Drive near South Beltline Boulevard, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Deputies responding to a shots fired call found the 17-year-old victim, who had been shot in the upper body, the sheriff’s department said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Details about the shooting were not immediately available. The victim’s identity will be released by the Richland County Coroner’s Office after the next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.
This was the second deadly shooting in Columbia in as many days. A 58-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night on the 800 block of Beatty Road in the St. Andrews area. No arrests have been made in connection with that shooting.
