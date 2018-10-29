He molested a 12-year-old girl in Midlands business parking lot — twice, deputies say

Kershaw County deputies have charged a man they say had sex twice with a 12-year-old girl he met online, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.
David Anthony Servinsky, 34, is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to jail records.
Deputies received information from the mother of a 12-year-old girl in July that a man named David had sex with her daughter twice in the parking lot of a Kershaw County business, according to a news release Monday morning. She told deputies that her daughter met the suspect, later identified as Servinsky, online.
An investigation revealed that Servinsky was in Pennsylvania, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators in Kershaw County contacted law enforcement in Mifflin County, Pennsylvania, who “were already familiar with Servinsky,” the release states.
Within an hour of the call, Pennsylvania authorities arrested Servinsky, who waived extradition, according to the sheriff’s office. He has been brought back to South Carolina and is jailed without bond.
“It goes without saying that Servinsky is a sexual predator who needed to be taken off the street,” Sheriff Jim Matthews said in a release. “Fortunately, through very thorough investigation, he was identified, located, taken into custody and returned to Kershaw County to answer for his crimes.”
