SC high school chorus director charged with having sex with student, reports say

A chorus director at a Charleston area high school was arrested after police allege that he had sex with a student.

Joshua Radecke, 41, is now on leave from R.B. Stall High School in North Charleston after police charged him on Thursday for the alleged incidents, ABC News 4 reported.

Authorities were alerted to the alleged sexual assault when the father of the 18-year-old former student claimed to Stall High School administration that Radecke had an inappropriate relationship with his daughter, according to the Post and Courier.

The victims confirmed that she “engaged in a physical sexual relationship” with her former teacher, an arrest affidavit said.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The affidavit said that Radecke had sex with a student in a classroom at the school and also in his car, a report by WCSC said. Radecke would give the student rides home and also kept her after school. He also gave her a ride to an audition, the affidavit said.

In a statement, the Charleston County School District said, “As soon as the district was made aware of the allegation, we notified law enforcement and placed Mr. Radecke on administrative leave.” “He remains on administrative leave. The District has fully cooperated and will continue to fully cooperate with law enforcement. The safety, health, and well-being of our students is and will always be our highest priority.”

Court records indicate that Radecke is charged with sexual battery with a student 18 years or older, where there is direct supervisory authority but no aggravated force or coercion.

The chorus teacher went to jail on Thursday and was bonded out on Friday morning. He worked for Charleston County Schools for six years the district said. A biography on the school’s website indicated Radecke was married and had a child.