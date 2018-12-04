Crime & Courts

Man stabbed 6 times while sleeping at Myrtle Beach apartment, cops say

By Hannah Strong

December 04, 2018 09:13 AM

After two prior calls to a Myrtle Beach apartment early Saturday morning, police went to the third call, finding a man who had been stabbed six times in his sleep, according to a warrant.

Myrtle Beach police officers went to an apartment at 1103 Dunbar St. at 8 a.m. after reports of an assault.

Police arrested Denzell James Small, 28, of Conway, after an investigation. Small is charged with attempted murder, failure to appear and simple possession of marijuana.

Denzell JamesSmall, 28, of Conway.jpg
Courtesy of J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Officers responded to the apartment twice before after reported altercations that morning while the victim and Small were drinking alcohol, a warrant states.

Small stabbed the victim with an unknown object six times while the victim was asleep, authorities said.

Small received a $20,000 bond for the attempted murder charge and is booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Hannah Strong

