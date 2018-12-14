Crime & Courts

Dead body found in pond at Columbia’s Finlay Park, police say

By Emily Bohatch and

David Travis Bland

December 14, 2018 12:14 PM

Columbia police are investigating after an unresponsive man was found in a downtown park, according to a Tweet from the police department.

A passerby found the man in the pond at Finlay Park Friday morning, according to the tweet.

The bystander called 9-1-1, and police, Richland County deputies, firefighters and the local coroner were called out to the scene, according to the Tweet. Officials are working to determine the person’s cause of death.

Officers are not currently sure if foul play was involved in the death.

About 15 police vehicles were spotted at the park Friday, including a full water rescue team.

Hank Harris, who was there when the body was discovered, said the body was floating face up in the pond. Harris said it wasn’t his first time finding a body.

“I’m from New York, so it didn’t shock me,” he said.

The man did not appear to have been shot or stabbed, Harris said. It did look like the man, who had ice and frost in his beard and hair, had been there for a while.

“He had a face full of ice,” Harris said.

Finlay Park borders Assembly Street, with Laurel Street falling to the North and Taylor Street to the South. The park has a large pond and is recognized for its large fountain, which has not run in recent history. The Vista Greenway crosses through the park.

