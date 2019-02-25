Former Richland prosecutor Johnson to plead guilty to wire fraud in corruption case

Disgraced former Fifth Circuit Solicitor Dan Johnson has agreed to plead guilty to wire fraud and pay unspecified fines in the federal corruption case against him, according to a plea deal announced Monday.
By agreeing to plead guilty to a single count of wire fraud, Johnson, 47, likely will avoid having details of his other alleged crimes — as set forth in a November indictment — brought to light in a public trial. Johnson’s federal trial was set for March.
Defendants who plead guilty also limit their exposure to a stiffer prison sentence if found guilty of additional charges by a jury.
Johnson’s formal guilty plea could come as early as Tuesday, when he is scheduled to appear before U.S. District Court Judge Cameron McGowan Currie for what had been described as a pre-trial scheduling conference.
Johnson could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine after pleading guilty. Prosecutors say they will push for the maximum sentences, according to the 10-page plea-deal agreement they signed Friday. However, Johnson, who has no prior criminal record, likely will be sentenced to far less than 20 years. A sentencing hearing likely will be held later this spring.
The former prosecutor still faces public corruption charges brought by a state grand jury.
In November, a federal grand jury charged Johnson with “using public funds to finance a private lifestyle,” indicting him on 36 charges, including embezzlement and using his solicitor’s office credit to pay for personal expenses.
“The personal expenses included travel, vacations, romantic liaisons, and double reimbursements for military training,” the indictment said.
That indictment also charged Johnson:
▪ Used his part-time position as a major in the S.C. Air National Guard to double-bill expenses for travel, lodging, airfare that already had been paid by the solicitor’s office. Under pressure from National Guard officials, Johnson resigned his Guard position in January.
▪ Obstructed justice by erasing data from an iPhone and iPad that had been issued to him by the solicitor’s office.
The plea agreement made public Monday does not say what will happen to the remaining 35 counts against Johnson. However, after a defendant has pleaded guilty, the government usually drops all the remaining charges.
The plea stems from a joint FBI-State Law Enforcement Division investigation into Johnson’s office spending while he was the chief prosecutor for Richland and Kershaw counties. Records of Johnson’s spending were obtained and released by the Public Access to Public Records advocacy group.
Prosecutors have accused Johnson and a former aide of misspending more than $55,000 in taxpayer money, using office credit cards for travel, vacations, romantic liaisons and medical expenses.
The plea deal indicates Johnson has agreed to pay undisclosed restitution to “each and every identifiable victim who may have been harmed by his scheme or pattern of criminal activity,” including for his other alleged crimes.
The amount he must pay will be decided by a judge during his sentencing, according to the plea agreement.
The plea agreement requires Johnson to fully cooperate with local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, and fully explain his involvement in any criminal wrongdoing.
That could include testifying before grand juries or submitting to a lie-detector test. The deal does not prohibit prosecutors from filing additional charges against Johnson.
