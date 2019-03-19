Richland County teen allegedly found with gun at middle school, deputies say

A 14-year-old student was arrested after he was found with a gun at a Richland County middle school, according to the local sheriff’s department.
The student, who was not named, was carrying the unloaded gun on the campus of Kelly Mill Middle School Tuesday, according to the statement.
Staff members told the school resource officer they believed a gun could be on the school grounds, according to the statement. The officer then stopped the student to talk to him.
The officer asked the student to lift up his jacket, according to the statement. The student was allegedly carrying a 9mm pistol in the front of his pants.
The student was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
