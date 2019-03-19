Crime & Courts

Richland County teen allegedly found with gun at middle school, deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

March 19, 2019 04:28 PM

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A 14-year-old student was arrested after he was found with a gun at a Richland County middle school, according to the local sheriff’s department.

The student, who was not named, was carrying the unloaded gun on the campus of Kelly Mill Middle School Tuesday, according to the statement.

Staff members told the school resource officer they believed a gun could be on the school grounds, according to the statement. The officer then stopped the student to talk to him.

The officer asked the student to lift up his jacket, according to the statement. The student was allegedly carrying a 9mm pistol in the front of his pants.

The student was arrested and taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Emily Bohatch is a breaking news reporter for The State. She also covers South Carolina’s prisons and updates The State’s databases. Her accomplishments include winning a Green Eyeshade award in Disaster Reporting in 2018 for her teamwork reporting on Hurricane Irma. She has a degree in Journalism with a minor in Spanish from Ohio University’s E. W. Scripps School of Journalism.

