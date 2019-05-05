2 charged in SC shooting that killed pregnant woman and man

Brandon Cullins, left, and Demetrius Mark

Two people were killed Friday in a predawn shooting at Fairview Gardens apartment complex in Anderson.

Margaret Blanding, 18, and Ezquiel Estrich, 23, were shot and killed, according to Anderson County Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson. Estrich lived at the complex, which is on Williamston Road near the Independent Mail office. He and Blanding may have been dating, but investigators are still trying to determine the nature of their relationship.

Anderson police responded to a call of shots fired at the complex shortly after 1 a.m., according to Capt. Mike Aikens with the Anderson Police Department.

Simpson said Blanding, who was pregnant, and Estrich both died at the scene of gunshot wounds.

Their deaths were ruled homicides, Simpson said.

When police officers arrived at the scene early Friday, they saw a vehicle leaving the scene at a high speed, Aikens said.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but when the vehicle didn’t stop, they began a chase which eventually crossed over into Hart County, Georgia, Aikens said.

Hart County deputies took over the chase and were able to stop and detain two people who were inside the vehicle, Aikens said.

Brandon Omar Cullins, 21, of Anderson was charged with death or bodily injury to a child in utero during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of murder.

Cullins used a handgun to shoot and kill Blanding and Estrich. Estrich was shot multiple times in the chest and leg area, according to warrants. Blanding was shot in the upper left chest area, according to warrants.

Demetriuis Kentrell Mark, 31, of Anderson was charged with accessory after the fact to a felony or murder.

Mark helped Cullins dispose of the handgun following the shootings, according to warrants.