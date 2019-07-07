Columbia man shoots woman multiple times then turns the gun on himself, coroner says

A Columbia man fatally shot a woman in an apartment before turning the gun on himself, the coroner said Sunday.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts on Sunday identified the two people found dead in a Columbia apartment as 25-year-old Brittany T. Johnson, of Crestmore Drive in Columbia, and 37-year-old Caven L. Wilson of Trinity Drive.

The two were found dead Saturday inside an apartment at Pine Haven Villa on Trinity Drive, WIS reported. That’s just off Greenlawn Drive and Garners Ferry Road.

Columbia police said they got a call from family members asking officers to check on two people who lived in the apartment, according to WLTX.

Watts said Sunday that Johnson died of gunshot wounds to the head and body, and Wilson died of a “contact gunshot wound” to the head. The coroner ruled their deaths a murder-suicide.