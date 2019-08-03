Crime & Courts
Man found dead on Rosewood park bench identified by coroner
The man who was found dead on a park bench in Columbia’s Rosewood area on Friday has been identified as Hunter Craig Hollingsworth.
The 58-year-old West Columbia resident was found unresponsive around 8:30 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Montgomery and S. Holly streets.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts, who identified the body, said the autopsy — while not complete — did not indicate foul play or signs of trauma.
The coroner’s office and Columbia Police Department are investigating Hollingsworth’s death.
Comments