Body found by Broad River Road businesses, say Richland Co. cops who are investigating

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An investigation is underway after a man’s body was found near a number of Columbia restaurants around lunchtime Wednesday, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to a call about the body in an alley just before 1 p.m., the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The man was unresponsive when he was discovered in the 2600 block of Broad River Road, according to the news release.

That is midway in between Broad River Road’s intersections with St. Andrews Road and Interstate 20. Businesses on that block include Chop Stix Chinese Restaurant, Rush’s and El Cheapo gas station and convenience store.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Information on what caused the man’s death was not available.

He will be identified when the coroner’s office notifies his family.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.